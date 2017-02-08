February 08, 2017 Music+Clubs » Features

Hiss Golden Messenger builds upon a folklore tradition 

Southern at Heart, Loosely Speaking

By
click to enlarge Hiss Golden Messenger signed to Merge Records in 2014

Andy Tenille

Hiss Golden Messenger signed to Merge Records in 2014

Hiss Golden Messenger

w/ Phil Cook
Sat. Feb. 11
9 p.m.
$16
Pour House
charlestonpourhouse.com

Latest in Features

Tags: ,

Related Events

  • Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Phil Cook @ The Pour House

    • Sat., Feb. 11

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS