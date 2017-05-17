May 17, 2017 Food+Drink » Features

HERD Provisions' Meat CSA is making dinner just a little bit easier 

Have you HERD?

By
click to enlarge Alec Bradford and Aaron Swersky prepare burgers at The Daily each Saturday in May from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Jonathan Boncek

Alec Bradford and Aaron Swersky prepare burgers at The Daily each Saturday in May from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Latest in Features

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS