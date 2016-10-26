click to enlarge
The Fringe kicks off Halloween weekend with a dance party in The Boneyard.
It’s here: It’s finally Halloweekend. The usual weekend roundup couldn't possibly contain all of the city's frightening events. We’ll get back to your regularly scheduled programming in a second, but for now, check out just a few of the events that will be terrifying, intoxicating, and entertaining Charleston for the next four days. (We have almost all of the city's Halloween shenanigans here.
Fun on the Fly
These are a few of the bar parties and crawls that are free (or super affordable) to attend:
Friday
Saints & Sinners
at Stereo 8 kicks off at 7 p.m.
Miami Vice at The Cocktail Club
runs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
For $10, you can attend the Dumpster Cookies Halloween Fair.
You get four game tickets, keg access, and lots of fun booths and activities.
Head to The Boneyard (appropriately named and all that) at 8 p.m. for The Fringe
podcast's Halloween Party, where $5 gets you in and another $5 gets you a cup.
Saturday
The Brain Squasher Zombie
pub crawl in Park Circle starts at 6 p.m.
The Costume Bash
at Ghost Monkey Brewery runs all day, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
The Shelter's SNL-themed bash
starts at 7 p.m.
Taco Boy's Halloween party
starts at 6 p.m. with a $5 cover.
The classic Nightmare on King Street at Boone’s
will cost you $10 and kicks off at 10 p.m.
If you want to go all out
Friday
For $75-$100, you can attend the Masquerade Gala
at Drayton Hall, held from 7-11 p.m. There will be live music, tours of the house, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar. Cha-ching.
Saturday
Clocking in at an impressive $95 is Sinister.
This party is going to have pretty much anything you can think of: an all-inclusive bar, dancers, bizarre performances, DJs, costuming and special effects, and local cuisine. The party starts at 8:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
Monday
$70 gets you a VIP ticket to Nightmare on Society Street,
a party at Muse restaurant with food, drinks, music, and an auction. If you’re ok mingling with the peasants, they also have a $35 ticket.
Culture junkies ...
Friday
Nothing says Halloween like a scary movie. Check out The Birds
tonight at 9 and 11:30 p.m., or Rocky Horror Picture Show
with live shadow cast on Friday (and Saturday), all at the Terrace Theater.
For theater lovers, check out Mister Poe’s Nightmare
at the Old Exchange Building at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow.
PULP’s The Dark Cabaret
starts at 10 p.m.
Laugh your face off
(maybe, who knows) at Upper Deck's comedy hour costume party, starting at 9:30 p.m. $5 cover.
Saturday
Catch a Saturday night scary play downtown, like Woolfe Street's Corpse!
, Threshold Rep's Evil Dead
, or Charleston Stage's Dracula, King of Vampires
, all playing at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
If The Birds sounded tame to you, head to Charleston Music Hall on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. for The Exorcist
with a live score. The musicians guarantee that they are “trying to terrify people as much as possible.”
For music lovers ... Check out our roundup of live (and spooky)
music shows, taking place Friday-Monday.