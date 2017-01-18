Grampa, Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ol' Days is full of nostalgic laughs 

January 18, 2017 Arts+Movies » Charleston Comedy Festival

Matt Horgan and Tim Stoltenberg are the duo who make up Grampa, Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ol' Days, a performance that features two guys acting as, you guessed it, a grandson and grandfather. Horgan generally plays the grandpa, but he says that the role passes easily between the two. Don't worry, you won't be confused: Whoever's playing grandpa is identified by a bald cap.

"We play with time," says Horgan. "Grandpa may have fought in the Revolutionary War. It's certainly not historically accurate." Horgan and Stoltenberg may not be bringing historical facts to life, but they are bringing a double dose of funny resumes to the stage. Horgan and Stoltenberg met while performing at Atlanta's Dad's Garage Theatre, and while Horgan still performs there, Stoltenberg has moved on to L.A., where he works with major comedy theaters, iO West and Second City.

Horgan says that he and Stoltenberg had been wanting to perform a two-person show for a while. And well, if something in comedy sticks around in your mind for that long, you kind of have to do it. "We're gonna be having fun," says Horgan of the duo's Charleston Comedy Fest performance. After all, they live pretty far away from one another now, and this show will serve as a mini reunion.

So, take a trip down memory lane with Grampa, Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ol' Days. As their show's description reads, "Those who forget history are doomed to improvise it."

