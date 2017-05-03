Where to watch the 2017 Kentucky Derby in Charleston this Saturday 

Whether you're in it for the "greatest two minutes in sports," the bourbon, or the chance to wear absolutely ridiculous Hunger Games
style headgear, the Kentucky Derby is a party we can all get behind. The race doesn't start until 6:34 p.m., but most places will be celebrating way in advance — check out the top parties below:
Head to Home Team BBQ
downtown for their Talk Derby to Me
party starting at 3 p.m. There will be music by local country/ Southern rock band Bootless, frozen Virgin Kaine Whisky juleps, and cash prizes for best dressed.
The Charitable Society Derby Party
starts at 4 p.m. at Cocktail Club. For $20 enjoy light apps, drink specials, and prizes to best dressed guy and gal. The Charitable Society of Charleston is a group of young professionals that has raised more than one million dollars for area charities.
The Alley and Charleston Brown Water Society
co-host a Derby Party from 5 to 8 p.m. with best dressed and horse picking contests, $8 Woodford Reserve mint juleps, whisky tastings, and jams by The Bluestone Ramblers.
From 5 to 9 p.m. (for those who have been pacing themselves with the juleps) Bay Street Biergarten
throws down with a Big Hat Contest, a New Belgium Slow Ride competition (a race where whoever finishes last actually comes in first, winning a one night stay in Asheville and a New Belgium Brewery tour), killer drink specials, live music, and a raffle benefitting Charleston Moves as part of National Bike Month.
The Brick
promises to provide your three favorite B's at their Derby party
: bourbon, big hats, and bands. This rockin' party runs from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. — you'll want to stick around, Sufferin' Moses
starts playing at 10:30 p.m.
At Prohibition's Down and Derby Patio Party
celebrate the 143rd Derby with mint julep and bloody mary bars, racing contests, merch and prizes, and roses handed out to all the dapper ladies and gents.
Tavern & Table
's Derby Party
on the creek starts at 4 p.m. with mint juleps, Kentucky hot browns served up by chef Katie Lorenzen (who recently appeared on Iron Chef
), music by Dave Landeo, and chances to win T&T gift cards. A potion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Rein and Shine Horses That Heal.
The Junior League of Charleston's Night at the Races
promises a swanky gala featuring a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby, an open bar, Derby-inspired cuisine, music by Distinguished Gentlemen, and a silent and live auction.
Don your best seersucker and head to the Rooftop Bar at Vendue
for music, Derby-inspired cocktails, and prizes for best dressed.
From 3 to 10 p.m. CURE
on James Island hosts an inaugural Derby party with music, giveaways, prizes for best dressed, and a silent auction with Kentucky memorabilia.