Freeloaders: We're free if you are 

We’re loading on the free events for the upcoming week. From gallery openings to food events to jam sessions, we’ve got you covered.
Monday
The North Charleston City Gallery
exhibits works created by members of the artists Guild of Goose Creek in their 34th annual art show.
If you’ve been looking for a Grateful Dead tribute band, look no further than Rodeo Clown
at The Pour House.
Head to West Ashley's Home Team BBQ for an open mic
with emcee Danielle Howle at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Listen to Charleston’s first poet laureate Marcus Amaker
read a few of his favorite poems from his celebrated books of poetry at the Daniel Island Library at 10:30 a.m.
Palmetto Brewing Co. hosts its weekly open mic night with Jaybird and Hambone
, where all ages and talent levels are encouraged to stand up from 5-7 p.m.
Get cultured at the Atrium Art Gallery
, featuring abstract and black and white photography from a variety of artists.
Bring your smart friends to Team Trivia at Bay Street Biergarten
, The Pub on 61
, or The Tin Roof
.
Wednesday
Addlestone Library hosts lecturer Carter C. Hudgins, who will be discussing the architecture and history of Drayton Hall
starting at 5 p.m.
Bring the kids to Brittlebank Park
to learn more about the cosmos at Astronomy in the Park, and stargaze through professional telescopes, starting at 6 p.m.
EXIT/ALIVE: The Art of Anthony Dominguez and Ahead of the Wrecking Ball
: Ronald Ramsey and the Preservation of Charleston continues at the Halsey Institute, free and open to the public.
Midnight City plays at Bay Street Biergarten
with cool party jams starting at 7 p.m.
Jeff Bateman will rock out the always hip Locals Bar
in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Check out the Steve Hazard Studio & Art Gallery for contemporary and fine art
from over 20 local artists.
Elliotborough Mini Bar
hosts a free-form poetry gathering, where you can read and/or listen to poetry in a quaint, comfortable setting.
Rock meets country at this free performance by Donnie Polk
at The Dinghy Taproom and Kitchen.
Friday
Downtown’s newest art gallery Beresford Studio opens with Birdcage, presenting works by Chambers Austelle
with a reception from 6-9 p.m.
Get in on some free yoga (and free potluck) at Namaste Folly
at 7 p.m., on the second Friday of every month.
King Street Public Hous
e is always the place to go for dance music on the weekends, so be sure to see DJ Arenasance there.
Devil’s Backbone Brewery from VA launches their beers in Charleston with style
, with local bands, beer, lots of giveaways, and more at Bohemian Bull.
Karaoke Fridays are still going strong at spots around town including Green Goat
and Crazy D’s
.
Saturday
The mobile bookstore Itinerant Literate Books
heads to The Brew Cellar for you to grab a beer and a book and relax the day away, starting at 2 p.m.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Johns Island Farmers Market
continues to bring together over 50 of the best local farmers and artisans.
And while you’re in Johns Island, from 12-5 p.m. you can attend the Johns Island Food Truck Festival
for the coolest food trucks, vendors, kid’s activities, and live entertainment.
Sufferin Moses brings its rock and blues charm to Loggerhead’s
at 10 p.m.
The photography of Eliot Dudik, Paradise Road
, continues to delight at the Southern Downtown.
If you’re in the mood for acoustic music, BrotherMan will be playing acoustic and
american music starting at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
The 11th annual National Outdoor Sculpture
Competition participants are being exhibited in Riverfront Park. Definitely worth a walk through.
It’s FleetFest again at Fleet Landing
, a fun day full of live music, food, and a fresh oyster roast from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Second Sunday
continues to be a classic way to get some fresh air, where you can walk down King Street and look at your favorite restaurants and stores with no pesky cars (and also get in some puppy time).
Saturdays aren't the only days for farmers markets — head to the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market located behind Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.