Freeloaders: We can see free-ly now, the clouds are gone 

It has been a week since Trump was elected, and hopefully nobody’s face has melted off yet. We’re not saying it’s business as usual, but why not take a step back this week and enjoy the little things in life. There are plenty of art, music, and community service events this week to take your focus off yourself for a while. It’s all good and it’s all free.
Monday
Stop by the Atrium Art Gallery
on Queen Street to see current photography and paintings from artists Joseph Bradley, Julie Dunn, and more. It’s free and open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mellow your Monday with some piano music by Jesse Cockcroft
, playing at the Thoroughbred Club in the Charleston Place Hotel from 4-8 p.m.
Round out the night with music and poetry readings
at East Bay Meeting House, starting at 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Head to Redux on St. Philip to see Water Halos
, an exhibit by 2016 Griffith Reyburn award winner Lisa Shimko that tries to capture the feel of the Lowcountry.
Jam out with Black Diamond,
starting at 5 p.m., at the Dog & Duck on Long Point Road.
Got something artsy that you need to get off your chest? Come to the open mic night at Barnes and Noble
on Calhoun at 7 p.m. All poets, comedians, musicians, and other performers are welcome, and there will be refreshments.
Swing by GALA Desserts on Savannah Highway for Truth Is, their monthly live story-telling show. This month’s theme is Thanks and Giving
, and it starts at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Celebrate Escapada Living
's third anniversary on Long Point Road from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy bites, beverages, and raffles while you browse their colorful fashion. Plus, if you do decide to spring for something cute, you get 25 percent off your whole purchase.
From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., stop by MUSC Recycles Day
, on the portico near Horseshoe Park. There will be food trucks, games, representatives from local recycling organizations, and art made from recycled materials.
If you feel inspired after that, stop by the College of Charleston Science Center on Calhoun for Bag It
, a panel discussion about the role of plastic in our lives and our planet. It runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rock out with Sadler Vanden
at the Commodore on Meeting Street.
Thursday
Take a deep breath and head to the public library on Calhoun from 10:30-11:45 a.m. for a practical talk on meditation,
and reducing fear and anxiety.
Drop in at the Grand Bohemian Gallery on Wentworth from 5-8 p.m. for a new exhibit of oil paintings by expressionist painter Jean Claude Roy.
Striped Pig Distillery in North Charleston will host another Local Makers art show from 6-9 p.m. This time you can check out Elly Nelson,
a local acrylic painter who makes colorful, abstract, and personalized pieces.
Afterwards, don’t miss the opening of Babes in Toyland
at PULP on King Street. The gallery will be showing a crazy collection of toy and doll themed art, plus wine and live music.
Friday
Join Trident United Way for the largest community service day in the area. Their Day of Caring
will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and benefit the Winwood Farm Home for Children. Spare a few hours to help the most vulnerable in our community.
From 5-6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Auditorium on Liberty Street, listen to a presentation about local criminal justice reforms
. Charleston County was recently awarded more than $2 million to rethink and improve our jails, come learn about the issue.
Enjoy a slice of pizza and browse a storewide sale at Monster Music & Movies
on Orleans Road from 5-8 p.m.
Check out the Poho Family Funk Revue
at 6:30 p.m. at the Pour House. With a name like that, it has to be good.
Saturday
Every weekend sees the farmers market
in Marion Square, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. There are tons of delicious, local autumn produce to enjoy, and food trucks.
Stop by North Charleston City Hall for a group exhibit
of art by Charleston and Columbia artists, presented by the Circulo Hispano de Charleston.
Sweat out your bad decisions with a DJ dance party
at the Green Room on Folly Road, starting at 9 p.m.
Celebrate 10 years of Home Team BBQ with a block party downtown
, from noon-6 p.m.
Now through Dec. 17, you can peruse the Charleston market
at night — the best way to buy a sneaky gift for your loved ones.
Sunday
We know, we say this every week. But you should seriously check out the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. They’ve got food trucks, brunch drinks, live music, vendors, and lots of other fun stuff.
Another weekly favorite, swing by the
Tattooed Moose from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for Red Rose’s selection of vintage fashion.
Do you like dogs? We do too. Stop by Dog & Horse Fine Art on Church Street for British artist Ian Mason’s show The Essential Dog
.
Slide over to Prohibition at 6:30 p.m. for a swing dance lesson
and group dance.