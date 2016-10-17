Freeloaders: There's no debating this free stuff 

So the third presidential debate is on Wednesday. But don’t worry, there’s six other days you can enjoy this week. We’ve rounded up the best art shows, fall festivals, and lectures that are happening this week, all for free.
Monday
Take a break and stop by Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for the Lululemon pop up
show. Browse through products, enjoy some food and drinks, and take advantage of fitness classes from local instructors.
If you’ve got an unfinished painting lurking in your garage, swing by PULP on King Street from 7-10 p.m. for Art Salon.
Local artists will critique and discuss any kind of creative work, hoping to create a supportive and collaborative environment.
Hit up the Pour House at 6 p.m. for Rodeo Clown
, a Grateful Dead string tribute band.
Tuesday
Drop by the public library on Calhoun for the photography exhibit Moving Star,
by Ron Rocz. The images document the growth and development of young freestyle dancer Lamar Hunter.
Soak in the beauty of autumn at Congaree National Park
’s 40th birthday celebration. Swing by the Visitor’s Center at 2 p.m. for a special ceremony.
Got something to get off your chest? Sing it out at Palmetto Brewing’s open mic night
from 5-7 p.m. on Huger Street.
If you’ve still got the itch to perform, head to Kickin’ Chicken
on Johnnie Dodds Blvd. for their open mic night at 9 pm.
Wednesday
Enjoy the atmosphere at Bay Street Biergarten’s Yappy Hour
. From 4-7 p.m., there will be food and drink specials, and lots of doggos.
Remember Moving Star, the photography exhibit? Artist and subject, Ron Rocz and Lamar Hunter, will lead a conversation
on race, hip-hop, and creativity from 6-7:30 p.m. at the public library on Calhoun St.
If you’re passionate about developing cleaner sources of energy, head to the Alternative Energy Forum
from 7-8 p.m. Guests and speakers will network and learn about growing industries like solar and geothermal. Takes place in Room 112 of the Hollings Science Center on Coming.
The third presidential debate is airing at 9 p.m., and that means we could all use a drink. Hit up YoBo Cantina
on Windermere Blvd. and E. Montague to commiserate and enjoy debate-themed drinks specials.
Thursday
Check out some of the local artists on display at the Atrium Art Gallery
on Queen Street. They are open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Head to the South Carolina Society Hall on Meeting St. from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a lecture by Dr. William Kelso
. Kelso will use archaeological evidence to unravel the story of Jamestowne, the first enduring English settlement in North America.
Drop by acoustic night
at Eclectic Cafe and Vinyl on Spring Street, starting at 7 p.m.
Enjoy the wild side at the Vendue Inn’s newest art exhibit
opening. From 6-8 p.m., there will be live music, cocktails, and works from more than 30 artists, tied together by images of animals.
Friday
Listen to guest speaker Jake Cole argue that the war on drugs has actually made our communities more violent and vulnerable. The veteran of a 26 year career with law enforcement, Cole will be speaking from 5-6:30 p.m
. at the College of Charleston School of Education on Wentworth.
Bring your kids and enjoy a campfire and ghost stories
on the Isle of Palms beach. Meet at 6:30 p.m. at the 28th Ave. access point.
From 6:30-8:30 p.m., check out the new group show
at the Art Mecca on King St. In addition to great art, there will be live music and free drinks.
The Loading Dock series
at Palmetto Brewery features a food truck and live music, kicking off at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Get in the Halloween mood with The Dark Edge
, a creepy Poe-inspired art exhibit at the public library on Calhoun. Open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Swing by the farmer’s market for some local coffee, fresh produce, and fun atmosphere, held in Marion Square
from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Afterwards, take the short walk to the Halsey Institute on Calhoun and check out Aviary, a multimedia art exhibit by Sara Angelucci
. Angelucci explores image making and the framing of history and narratives through anonymous and found photographs.
Benefit a good cause at the St. Andrew’s Ale
Release Party. Head to Frothy Beard Brewing on Peppermill Pkwy. from 6-8 p.m. to try their new brew and benefit the Be A Mentor program.
Sunday
Check out the exhibit Kurt Vonnegut: Works on Paper
at PULP on King St. The show looks at original drawings by the author, plus photographs that explore the ideas of banned books.
Stop by the Bishop Gadsgen Retirement Community on Camp Road for a fall festival
benefitting Charleston’s first responders. From 1:30-5 p.m., enjoy live music, food trucks, hay rides, and a pie eating contest.
Get down with Runaway Gin
at The Pour House, Charleston’s phavorite Phish cover band.