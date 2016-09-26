Freeloaders: There's no debate that free stuff rules 

September 26, 2016 Calendar+Scene » Features

Tonight is the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. But there’s good news, too. This week has the MOJA Festival, a celebration of Caribbean and African culture, along with plenty of wine, fashion, and jazz. It’s going to be a fabulous, free week.

Monday

Head to The Vendue on E. Bay Street to see From the Academy, works from the faculty and students of the New York Academy of Art.

We know, deep down you’ve just been yearning for a Grateful Dead string-band tribute, right? Well, you’re in luck. Head over to The Pour House at 6 p.m. for Rodeo Clown.

If you’re out on Folly, jam out with Saluda Shoals at 7 p.m. at Rita’s Seaside Grille on Center Street.

Tuesday

Enjoy the cooler weather at the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market on Coleman Blvd., from 3:30-7 p.m.

Catch a screening of Cowspiracy, an exploration of the world’s most destructive industry. Starts at 5 p.m. at the Addlestone Library.

Check out the visuals behind the story at “Beyond Catfish Row: The Art of Porgy and Bess,” showing at the Gibbes Museum.

Wednesday

Head over to Metanoia Community Development Center for a fascinating tour with TEDxCharleston’s Bill Stanfield, and learn about the development of some of the Lowcountry’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. Runs from 3:30-5 p.m., please register in advance.

Check out the Oscar Rivers Jazz Trio at How Art Thou? Cafe on Maybank Hwy. Show starts at 8 p.m.

If your Hump Day could use a laugh, stop by Craft Conundrum in West Ashley at 6 p.m. for Speakeasy, a night of music, comedy and poetry.

“The later it gets, the crazier it gets.” This ain’t your grandma’s bingo. Check out Dingo Bingo at the Tin Roof, starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday

The opening parade of the MOJA Festival will run through Marion Square from 6-7 p.m. Come out to see the vibrant, traditional Caribbean and African clothing, drummers, performances and more.

Soak in some soul music by Benyaro at Fiery Ron’s Home Team BBQ on Williman St. Show starts at 7 p.m.

Embrace your inner Anna Wintour and preview a Maria Pucci fashion show at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Load up on bug spray and stake out a spot at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre at 6 p.m. for some live music, food, and family-friendly activities.

Friday

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Avery Research Center, you can peruse the MOJA Juried Art Exhibition, featuring everything from oil paintings to basketry from artists all over the Southeast.

Unwind from the work week with the MOJA: Reggae Block Dance at Brittlebank Park from 6:30-11 p.m. Featuring Da Gullah Rootz, General Top Rank'n, Ras Bonghi,Deighton Charlemagne and Identity, food trucks and craft vendors.

Head to The Mill on Montague Ave. at 10 p.m. for The CarLeans, an Americana band.

Saturday

Get moving for a good cause and join the Hope for Healing Walk. This 1.5 mile walk will begin at North Charleston High School at 8 a.m.

It’s the first day of October and that means it’s open season on Oktoberfest. Head over to Park Circle anytime from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for drinks, food and live music.

Check out the MOJA: Heritage Day in Marion Square from 10a.m. to 3p.m. There will be Caribbean and African inspired artwork, cuisine, and live performances.

Head to Fabulon on Wappoo Road from 5-8 p.m. for Future Casting, an interactive hip-hop exhibition. Celebrate the art form’s beginnings and look forward to a future of unity and innovation.

Sunday

Pig out at the fourth annual Summerville Italian Feast, in Hutchinson Square at 11 a.m.

After you’ve binged on pasta and cannolis, check out the Fitfest at The Seed of Life Collective on Wappoo Road. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., learn about healthy nutrition and local fitness opportunities.

Head over to The Pour House on Maybank Hwy. for Kanika Moore and the Motown Throwdown. Show starts at 1 p.m. and there will be food on site.

