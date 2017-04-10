Freeloaders: Spring fling 

Looks like spring is in full swing, y’all. With farmers markets, outdoor classes, live music, and plenty more, we’ll keep you busy with these free events.
Monday
Check out the newest exhibit at Robert Lange Studios, For the Love of Gray
, which features dramatic landscape paintings of places the artist has lived throughout his life.
Get fit with a free fitness
class using yoga, pilates, and tai chi to get you in shape for the summer, starting at 6 p.m.
Listen to music by Darius Ruckus at Loggerhead’s, starting at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Edmund’s Oast will host the book launch of Corrie Wang’s new YA novel The Takedown
, with a free reception and book signing, starting at 6 p.m.
Help Bay Street Biergarten celebrate National Library Week with their second annual Books for Beer event
, where you can bring in a gently used book and exchange it for a free beer.
When you see it’s Tuesday, you know trivia isn’t far behind, so make sure to test your skills at a cool place like O’Brion’s
, Home Team
, or The Pub on 61.
Wednesday
Watch the debut screening of Tiny: A Musical
, a performance from the Lancaster Opera House of New York, starting at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Enjoy some astronomy in the park over at Brittlebank
, where you can bring the kids to look through professional telescopes and go stargazing, starting at 6 p.m.
The Tin Roof
hosts bluegrass music by Joshua Tell with Dallas Baker and Friends, so be sure to give them a listen at 9 p.m.
Thursday
The Halsey Institute will host the lecture In Transit
by Professor Steve Johnson, where he will describe his use of watercolors in his work, as inspired by his time in India.
The City Gallery at Waterfront Park continues to host exhibit Slightly Askew
, where you can check out artwork from artists exploring their different viewpoints and perspectives.
Not enough art for ya? Now worries, you can view watercolor paintings by artists of the SC Watermedia Society
, or mixed media artwork at The Southern's
After Midnight in the Dynasty and Fatal Links.
Friday
Red Rose Vintage and Tuff Stuff Vintage bring you a trendy yard sale
, with highly discounted items and tons of choices.
Listen to the pop/indie music of Jessie Abbey
at The Dinghy, show and music starting at 7 p.m.
Namaste Folly returns, where you can enjoy a free yoga class
, and even some potluck, starting at 7 p.m. Don’t forget a mat!
Check out CofC’s a capella group the Charleston Vibes
, as they perform pop songs free of instrumentation for their spring concert.
Saturday
Get your art on at the seventh Annual Art Walk at Bohicket Marina
, where you can browse artwork by local artists with a beautiful backdrop.
Help celebrate Earth Day
at Riverfront Park, with vendors, exhibits, activities, and entertainment from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kick off your Easter celebration early by watching the Hat Ladies promenade
down Broad St. in their Easter finery.
Get in on some Spring Festival
fun over in Kiawah, with fun for the whole family, including face painting, treats from local vendors, and a chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Head over to Marion Square for the Charleston Farmers Market
, with delicious food trucks, vendors, artists, and lots of dogs to pet.
Sunday
It’s the Easter Brunch edition
of Holy City Vintage Market, with vintage vendors, brunch and mimosas available for purchase.
You can peruse the North Mt. Pleasant Farmer’s market hosted by The Rusty Rudder,
with live music, fresh local products, and art.
Jam to music
by David Buck and Blake Zahnd at King Street’s 492 to finish off your Sunday.