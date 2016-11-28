Freeloaders: Season's Free-tings 

The holiday season is officially here. Whether you’ve been preparing since last December or you’re a regular Grinch, it’s never too early to start knocking out some of those gifts. Check out all the local gift markets, art galleries, and live music that will be around town this week. Just like some holiday spirit, it’s all free.
Monday
Drop into The Southern gallery on Carlson Court to see their exhibition 99 Problems (But A Print Ain’t One)
. It deliberately opened on Black Friday, to encourage Charlestonians to invest in local art this season.
Hopefully you rehearsed all your jokes at the Thanksgiving table. Head over to The Sparrow
on E. Montague at 9:30 p.m. for their Drink ‘til it’s Funny open mic show and see if you’re as funny as you think you are.
You can get in the holiday spirit when you swing by Belmond Charleston Place's lobby for their iconic holiday train set.
Tuesday
Check out When Visions Become Paintings
, the current exhibit by local painters Susanne Frenzel and Faye Sullivan, at Real Estate Studio on King.
Catch The Break
at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl at 5 p.m.
Jam out with the Disgusting Follies
at Recovery Room.
Shop for a cause at MOSA during giving Tuesday
where you can peruse items and enjoy music and refreshments. Shoppers will receive 20 percent off all sales from 4-8 p.m.
Get down with team trivia at The Pub on 61
at 7 p.m., The Tin Roof
at 8 p.m., or Sip Tap Room
on Folly Road at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Bundle up and head to Brittlebank Park at 6 p.m. for Astronomy in the Park.
Fellow stargazing enthusiasts will be on hand with telescopes.
Enjoy Open Mic
night at Elliotborough Mini Bar at 7 p.m.
Drop by Tommy Condon’s
at 8 p.m. for Carroll Brown, a folk/country/Irish singer.
Sing your lungs out
at Moonshine Saloon’s karaoke night, at 9 p.m. They’re located on Myers Road in Summerville.
Thursday
The Charleston Beer Runners
are hosting a Toys for Tots run. Just meet at the gazebo in Hampton Park at 7 p.m. and bring a new, unwrapped toy. Everyone who donates will run with the group over to Crooked Crown on Spring Street and get Happy Hour specials all night.
Head to Eclectic Cafe and Vinyl from 7-9 p.m. for Chaquis Maliq
the 1 Woman Band.
Swing by the Royal American for Red Rose’s Vintage Holiday Pop-Up Shop
. Their unique selection of gifts, everything from tacky to tasteful, will be open from 8 p.m.-midnight.
Unwind with acoustic jams
at Coastal Coffee Roasters.
Friday
It’s First Friday
on Broad and the surrounding streets. Enjoy refreshments, live music, and special deals at many of Charleston’s best art galleries and boutiques. Open from 5-8 p.m., this is the perfect opportunity to invest in local artisans this holiday season.
Got a bookworm on your Christmas list? Check out That Holiday Book Sale
9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, with prices starting at just a quarter.
Drop by Anglin Smith Fine Art for their exhibit Appalachian Textures
. From 5-8 p.m., you can browse incredible art inspired by the history and nature of America’s Appalachian region.
Need more art? Check out the Charleston Artist Guild Gallery's The Color of Light
, or Meyer Vogl Gallery's Gallery Wallapalooza,
with opening receptions held from 5-8 p.m.
Swing by St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church from 4-8 p.m. for their Christmas Charity Boutique.
You can pick up handmade gifts, and the proceeds will go to support outreach and charity programs.
The Palmetto Loading Dock
series presents free live music every Friday starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
The work of local artist and wildlife conservation activist Laura Palermo will be on display at the Mary Martin Fine Art Gallery. Open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. 10 percent of all proceeds from the exhibit Love at First Flight
will go to the National Aviary and BirdLife International to support conservation efforts.
Vinyl Saturday
means 20 percent off all vinyl, new and used, at Monster Music & Movies.
From noon to 4 p.m., stop by the Fabulon Center for Art for the annual Buy Local Art Maker’s Market
. There will be plenty of handmade gifts, live music, demonstrations, gallery displays, and food.
Speaking of markets, make sure you swing by the Charleston Farmers Market
, holiday edition, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
‘Tis the season for opening your heart and mind. Stop by the Interfaith Open House at the Central Mosque of Charleston
from 2-4 p.m. There will be a presentation, Q&A session, and plenty of chances to meet local Muslims and talk with them about their faith.
There are several exhibitions on display at The Halsey right now, including Sarah Angelucci'
s Aviary.
Peruse used kayaks and paddleboards at Coastal Expeditions
' sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Johns Island's farmers market hosts a Homegrown Holiday Bazaar
, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Isle of Palm's holiday street festival
features a tree lighting and takes place from 2-7 p.m.
Sunday
Soak in some blues by Shrimp City Slim
at the Mills House on Meeting, starting at 11 a.m.
Sunflowers & Sin
will be playing Americana/folk music at Loggerhead’s on Folly at 3 p.m.
Check out the National Outdoor Sculpture Competition
and Exhibition at Riverfront Park.
Dig in at the 4th Annual Royal American Oyster Roast
. Come out from 2-8 p.m. for food, live bands, games, and raffles.
