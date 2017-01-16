Freeloaders: Let freedom ring 

January 16, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Happy MLK day, Charleston. Today is a day to reflect on everything Martin Luther King, Jr. brought to this country. It's also the first day of seven featuring cool, free events. Read on.

Monday

The Rescue Blues play blues, R&B, pop, and rock music at Rita's Seaside Grille at 6 p.m.

King Street Public House features free jams from DJ Pham at 10 p.m.

The Saul Alexander Gallery features original works from Charleston artist Kelly Bozarth now through Jan. 31.

The Pour house hosts Rodeo Clown on the deck at 6 p.m.

Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow starting at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Get some more free deck music at the Pour House with Poppa Dupree and Jojo with Tuesday Bluesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Black Diamond Band plays jams at The Commodore at 9 p.m.

It's karaoke Tuesday, y'all. Get your fix at West Ashley's Kickin' Chicken at 9 p.m., at Loggerhead's Beach Grill at 10 p.m., and at Trayce's Too at 8:30 p.m.

Mynt hosts a locals open night night at 10 p.m. Same story over at Palmetto Brewing Co. at 5 p.m.

Wednesday

The Terraphonics play rock and funk at the Pour House at 9 p.m.

Eric Penrod plays jazz and blues at Loggerhead's at 6 p.m.

Swing dance the night away at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

Head to Elliotborough Mini Bar to hear Floyd and Po Boys at 7:30 p.m.

Play team trivia at Downtown's Kickin' Chicken, Drop in Deli and Bar, and FILL Restaurant and bar.

Thursday

The Foggy Bottoms play country and rock music at Burns Alley at 8 p.m.

Escapada Living hosts the Rachel Tenny Trunk Show from 4-6 p.m.

It's open jam acoustic night at Summerville's Coastal Coffee Roasters.

Lumberjack Time-Traveler plays jazz and funk at Bay Street Biergarten at 7 p.m.

Summerville's third Thursday takes place on Main Street from 5-8 p.m.

Friday

Tua Lingua hosts Familiars, a new art reception from Vik Hart, at 7 p.m.

Check out the two new receptions at the Halsey opening night, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Chris Boone plays Americana music at Low Tide Brewing at 7 p.m.

The Nick Moss band plays blues at Home Team BBQ downtown at 10 p.m.

Head to the Corrigan Gallery to see new works from Sally Hughes Smith from 5-8 p.m.

Master batik artist Arianne King Comer and the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Dept. host a multi-discipline arts gathering from 6-8 p.m.

Palmetto Brewing Co.'s Loading Dock series features music from Average Savage and Sufferin' Moses at 6 p.m.

Saturday

The Johns Island farmers market is the only one that takes place year round. Check it out from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stroll through North Charleston's Riverfront Park where you can check out the art currently on display as part of the National Outdoor Sculpture Competition.

As part of the Taste of Folly (which is also free!), check out music from Dallas Baker & Friends at 11 a.m.

It's a Saturday jazz jam with the Todd Beals group at Barsa at 10 p.m.

Check out the Blackout Minority Business trade show and bazaar from 1-5 p.m. at the Jerry Zucker School of Science.

Bring your kiddos to Johns Island Library for Thomas Time from 3-4 p.m.

Get Wit It plays funk, blues, and rock at The Commodore.

Sunday

Get zen at Holy Cow Yoga's zen meditation group, from 7:45-9:45 a.m.

It's not technically free for adults, but if you've got musically inclined kids make sure to take them to the Family Day of Jazz at Sottile Theatre. Everyone under 18 gets in for free.

Josh Hughett plays country and acoustic at 10 a.m. at The Refuge on IOP at 10 a.m.

Darius Ruckus plays folk-soul and alt country at The Barrel at 5 p.m.





