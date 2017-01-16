Freeloaders: Let freedom ring 

Happy MLK day, Charleston. Today is a day to reflect on everything Martin Luther King, Jr. brought to this country. It's also the first day of seven featuring cool, free events. Read on.
Monday
The Rescue Blues
play blues, R&B, pop, and rock music at Rita's Seaside Grille at 6 p.m.
King Street Public House features free jams from DJ Pham at 10 p.m.
The Saul Alexander Gallery
features original works from Charleston artist Kelly Bozarth now through Jan. 31.
The Pour house hosts Rodeo Clown
on the deck at 6 p.m.
Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow
starting at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Get some more free deck music at the Pour House with Poppa Dupree
and Jojo with Tuesday Bluesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Black Diamond Band
plays jams at The Commodore at 9 p.m.
It's karaoke Tuesday, y'all. Get your fix at West Ashley's Kickin' Chicken
at 9 p.m., at Loggerhead's Beach Grill
at 10 p.m., and at Trayce's Too
at 8:30 p.m.
Mynt hosts a locals open night night at 10 p.m
. Same story over at Palmetto Brewing
Co. at 5 p.m.
Wednesday
The Terraphonics
play rock and funk at the Pour House at 9 p.m.
Eric Penrod plays jazz and blues
at Loggerhead's at 6 p.m.
Swing dance the night away at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.
Head to Elliotborough Mini Bar to hear Floyd and Po Boys
at 7:30 p.m.
Play team trivia at Downtown's Kickin'
Chicken, Drop in Deli
and Bar, and FILL Restaurant
and bar.
Thursday
The Foggy Bottoms play country and rock music at Burns Alley
at 8 p.m.
Escapada Living hosts the Rachel Tenny
Trunk Show from 4-6 p.m.
It's open jam acoustic
night at Summerville's Coastal Coffee Roasters.
Lumberjack Time-Traveler
plays jazz and funk at Bay Street Biergarten at 7 p.m.
Summerville's third Thursday
takes place on Main Street from 5-8 p.m.
Friday
Tua Lingua hosts Familiars
, a new art reception from Vik Hart, at 7 p.m.
Check out the two new receptions at the Halsey opening night, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Chris Boone plays Americana music
at Low Tide Brewing at 7 p.m.
The Nick Moss band plays blues at Home Team
BBQ downtown at 10 p.m.
Head to the Corrigan Gallery to see new works from Sally Hughes Smith from 5-8 p.m.
Master batik artist Arianne King Comer and the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Dept. host a multi-discipline arts
gathering from 6-8 p.m.
Palmetto Brewing Co.'s Loading Dock series
features music from Average Savage and Sufferin' Moses at 6 p.m.
Saturday
The Johns Island farmers market
is the only one that takes place year round. Check it out from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Stroll through North Charleston's Riverfront Park where you can check out the art currently on display as part of the National Outdoor Sculpture Competition.
As part of the Taste of Folly
(which is also free!), check out music from Dallas Baker & Friends at 11 a.m.
It's a Saturday jazz jam with the Todd Beals group at Barsa at 10 p.m.
Check out the Blackout Minority Business
trade show and bazaar from 1-5 p.m. at the Jerry Zucker School of Science.
Bring your kiddos to Johns Island Library for Thomas Time
from 3-4 p.m.
Get Wit It
plays funk, blues, and rock at The Commodore.
Sunday
Get zen at Holy Cow Yoga's zen meditation group,
from 7:45-9:45 a.m.
It's not technically free for adults, but if you've got musically inclined kids make sure to take them to the Family Day of Jazz
at Sottile Theatre. Everyone under 18 gets in for free.
Josh Hughett plays country and acoustic
at 10 a.m. at The Refuge on IOP at 10 a.m.
Darius Ruckus
plays folk-soul and alt country at The Barrel at 5 p.m.