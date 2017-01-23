Freeloaders: Make America Free Again 

click to enlarge
Flickr user North Charleston
If you also spent your weekend dropping mad cash on booze and takeout (we hear bad weather will do this to you), then you probably could afford to save a buck or two. Read on for all things free in the Holy City.
Monday
The Sparrow
hosts the Drink ‘til it’s Funny stand-up series, great for veteran or brand-new comedians, 9:30-10:30 p.m.
Rita's Seaside Grille hosts Matt Mackelcan's folk tunes
at 6 p.m.
The Halsey Institute
presents exhibits EXIT/ALIVE: The Art of Anthony Dominguez and Ahead of the Wrecking Ball: Ronald Ramsey and the Preservation of Charleston, open to the public until March 4th.
Tuesday
Hey, we heard you like Trivia Tuesdays. 7 p.m.
at The Pub on 61, 8 p.m.
at The Tin Roof, and 8:30 p.m.
at Biergarten.
Think you can sing? Maybe not, but you can certainly try at Palmetto Brewing’
s open mic night from 5-7 p.m.
DJ Jim Bowers
will get you moving at Carolina Ale House starting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Dogs wearing clothes? Yes please!
Come get your fix at the Dog (and a pony) Show at Saul Alexander Gallery until Jan. 31st.
Prohibition
continues to hold free swing dancing lessons at 6:30 p.m., with music from the V-Tones.
Head to Brittlebank Park to gaze at stars for Astronomy in the Park
at 6 p.m.
Missed trivia Tuesday? Kicken Chicken
and Drop In Deli
and Bar host trivia nights every Wednesday.
Midnight City
plays at Biergarten at 7 p.m.
Thursday
More exhibits! Atrium Art Gallery
shows abstract paintings and photography from regional artists, Mondays-Thursdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thank God It’s Funky
w/ Mike Quinn performs at Compass on King starting at 10 p.m.
The art may not be free, but the exhibit certainly is at Redux’s Nasty Women
Art Fundraiser, where purchased works benefit local nonprofits.
Friday
The National Outdoor Sculpture Competition
exhibits will be on display until March 22nd in Riverfront Park.
Palmetto Brewing Co. Loading Dock series
continues with food trucks and live music at 6 p.m.
Head to the City Gallery
at Waterfront Park to see Sculpt Mettle: Redux! featuring retrospective showcases of sculpture, ceramic, and graphic works, now through Feb. 26.
Cop some free bike lights at Charleston Moves “Light the Night”
event in Hampstead Square from 5-7 p.m.
Groove to some jazz at How Art Thou
jazz bar at 8 p.m.
Experience indie pop and rock-and-roll at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl
with Grace Joyner and Gold Light starting at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Folly's Center Street shuts down from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for Taste of Folly
, featuring carnival games, a hot dog eating contest, kids activities, food and art vendors, and live music, fun for the whole family.
Dress up your little princes and princesses for the Fairytale Ball
at Charleston County Library at 11 a.m.
Underground artists
of the Charleston area present their work at the The Mill in North Charleston from 8-10 p.m.
Palmetto Brewing Co.
hosts live, acoustic music from 4-6 p.m.
Sunday
Photographs taken throughout the United States are displayed at The Southern
through Feb. 26th.
Holy Cow Yoga Center hosts a meditation group
from 7:45-9:45 a.m.
Red Rose Vintage Pop-up shop visits the Recovery Room with vintage clothes
, shoes, and accessories.