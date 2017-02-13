Freeloaders: Love don't cost a thing 

We know you broke the bank making this Valentine’s Day extra special (or buying y ourself all the candy hearts your wallet could afford). So we found the freebies to take a load off.
Monday
Preview the first feature-length documentary of Maya Angelou And Still I Rise
before its big premiere at Charleston County Library, starting at 6 p.m.
The Grand Bohemian Gallery’s exhibit features exotic, rare works
from around the world, starting off this week’s SEWE events.
Try out your jokes at the Drink ‘til it’s Funny
stand-up comedy open mic night, from 9:30-10:30 p.m. at the Sparrow.
Jaykob Kendrick will play acoustic and southern rock music at Henry’s House
starting at 10 p.m.
Tuesday
If you’re feeling groovy this V-day, you can check out the blues music of Kevin Church,
or the rock music of Charles Cook.
The comedy continues at Cutty’s
, where local comics do stand-up and improv starting at 8 p.m.
The Atrium Art Gallery’s abstract painting exhibition and black and white photography
is definitely worth a walk through.
Wednesday
Bring your own mat down to Cannon Green
this Wednesday for a free yoga class from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Lagunita’s Taproom always has some of the best free music around, this week hosting Chris Boone
’s singer-songwriter vibes starting at 4:20 p.m.
Bring the kids to Daniel Island Library’s winter celebration
, with a trip around the world including games, puzzles, and crafts from the places you’ll “visit."
Thursday
Even if you don’t have a Patagonia
that needs fixin’, head over to Patagonia’s mobile shop coming to the CofC campus, where there will be food, drinks, and live music.
It’s the third Thursday of the month, which means the Reinert Fine Art & Sculpture Gallery is hosting Jazz in the Courtyard
, where you can peek at the art while listening to smooth jazz and enjoy complimentary wine.
Bar Bingo at Cumberland Smokehouse
just might be the move, with free prizes and food and drink specials, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Learn a little something at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with demonstrations celebrating black history and informing about Gullah culture.
In honor of the Southeastern Wildlife
Exposition kicking off, Ben Hamm will be signing copies of his book at his gallery on King, where complimentary wine and cheese will be provided.
Americana music by Tim Falvey will be performed at the Elliotborough Mini Bar
from 8-11 p.m.
Head to Kiawah
for an art & wine walk, where you can observe live art demonstrations throughout the village, listen to jazz, and sip on wine from over 15 participating stores.
The Loading Dock live music series of Palmetto Brewing Co.
continues with Phileos from 5-7 p.m.
Saturday
The New York style Steve Hazard studio
& art gallery is a great place to go see contemporary art and fine crafts by glass and metal artists.
Check out the opening of Betty Foy Bott
’s large-scale abstract wildlife paintings at the downtown Mitchell Hill Gallery.
Saturdays mean the Johns Island Farmer Market
, with a bounce castle, interactive activities for the kids, and fresh food, produce, cheeses, and breads.
Check out the largest garage sale of the Lowcountry, with Whale of a Sale
, a fun event with lots of steals and free admission.
Sunday
Beresford Studio,
the newest gallery of Charleston, hosts an exhibit by Chambers Austelle with chalk and wax portraiture.
Swing dance Sundays! Go to Prohibition for a free swing dancing lesson
, followed by practicing your smooth moves with music from the V-Tones at 6:30 p.m.
The Pour House will host jams by Nocturnal Kernalz
at 6:30 p.m.