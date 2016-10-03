Freeloaders: Live from inside the cone of uncertainty 

It wouldn't be a Monday without some talk of weather. Have y'all heard of Hurricane Matthew? While we aren't too worried about him, we figure we'd give you a head's up: there's a chance some Lowcountry events could be canceled if a drop or two of rain falls. Until then, we encourage you to check out all the fun, free stuff this city has to offer.
Monday
Join Ohm Radio for the 7th annual Charleston Jazz Jam
, at Bowens Island Restaurant. Starting at 4 p.m., dozens of the area’s best musicians will go unscripted and unrehearsed.
With a name like Porkchop
, it has to be good. Head over to the Fat Hen on Maybank Highway at 6 p.m. for this blues-rock group.
Head to the City Gallery at 6 p.m. for a performance
from Quentin Baxter and Marcus Amaker.
Nick Collins rocks out at Locals Bar
in Mt. P starting at 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Get your day off to a good start with The Adventures of Malachiae Moon, from 9:15-10 a.m. at the Charleston County Library. Artist Julian Gooding
will recite his composition based on the accounts of an African sailor who visited Charleston.
Head over to the County Library on Calhoun to see Moving Star
, a photography exhibit by local artist Ron Rocz, that follows the evolution of a young dancer.
Need a fix? Check out Mercantile
on East Bay and taste new Black Tap coffee roasts.
Stop by Republic Garden and Lounge on King at 6 p.m. to hear the powerful work of poet Tammaka Staley
. Staley’s work aims to address current challenges in the African American community and empower people through poetry.
Wednesday
Swing by the Charleston County Library at 9:15 a.m. with your kids and enjoy a marionette performance of The World of Anansi the Spider,
part of the MOJA Festival.
Stop by the Charleston Housing Authority on Meeting for a block party, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy free food, free health screenings, and live music from The New Galaxy Band.
Groove to jazz at Art's Bar & Grill with Danny May
, head to Rita's Seaside Grille for indie soul from Hans Wenzel
at 6 p.m., or jam to Operation Irie
's reggae at Surf Bar.
Thursday
Head over to the County Library at 9:15 a.m. for the MOJA Festival’s AeroVision
with Roots: A Hip-Hop Dance Performance.
Stop by Marion Square and soak in some quality beer and fine films from the New Belgium’s Clips Beer & Film Tour
.
Check out spoken word artist Tabu Hazel
at the Dock Street Theatre at 6 p.m. Hazel’s work deals with diverse topics like sexual violence, homelessness, and illness.
Roll over to Burns Alley on King for Mike Frasier & the Dying World
. The punk-rock group goes on at 9:30 p.m.
Friday
It’s the first Friday on the month and that means Art Walk. Galleries throughout the downtown area will be showing new art, hosting artist receptions, and giving out free wine and hors d'oeuvres. To kick it off, head to Surface Craft Gallery on John Street from 5-8 p.m. for a celebration of American Craft Week
, featuring local paper artist Jocelyn Chateâvert.
Check out Essence
, an exhibition on nude figures by Laurie Yeates Adams, at the Ellis-Nicholson Gallery on Broad from 5-8 p.m.
New works from Polish artist Anna Wypych will debut at the Principle Gallery
on Meeting from 5-8 p.m.
Get your live music on at Palmetto Brewing's Loading Dock series
, kicking off at 6 p.m.
It don't cost a thing to peruse the Charleston Night Market
, open every Fri.-Sun. through mid-December.
Saturday
Speaking of markets, head to Marion Square farmers market
from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Check out the 27th Annual Fall Arts and Craft Show
at Nativity Church on Folly Road. Starting at 9 a.m., local artists and craftsmen will show unique gifts, home goods, clothing, and art.
Tap into your artsy side at MOJA’s Poetry and Storytelling Open Mic.
Starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Avery Research Center on Bull, local artists from all genres are welcome to perform.
Stop by Mt. Zion AME Church on Glebe at 4 p.m. for opera arias and spirituals by MOJA’s best
classical musicians.
Sunday
Finish off your art binge with Twin Perspectives
, an exhibit by identical twins at Anglin Smith Fine Art on Queen Street.
If you’re over in West Ashley, head over to the 9th Annual Autumn on the Ashley
at Magnolia Plantation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dozens of local vendors will exhibit crafts, art, and gifts. You can also enjoy dance performances and a West African drum circle.
Jump over to The Pour House
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market. The whole family can enjoy live music, drinks, vendors, face-painting, and free parking.
Relax a little and stroll through Second Sunday
on King Street from 1-5 p.m. There will be outdoor seating at some of your favorite restaurants, street vendors and performers, and a veritable parade of puppies and babies.