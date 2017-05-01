Freeloaders: It's gonna be free 

It's officially the best month of the year: May. And between dancing around the May pole, telling every one "May the Fourth be with you," chanting "one tequila, two tequila!" while wearing a sombrero, and slurping on Juleps while donning hilarious hats, this may be the best week of the year, too. Check out some fabulous and free happenings below (and look for a full list of Cinco de Mayo events AND Derby events to be posted later this week at charlestoncitypaper.com):
Monday
If you've been taking advantage of this oh-so-sunny beach weather, you may want to swing by the free skin cancer screening
today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston.
Check out installations that are part of Enough Pie's Awakening V: King Tide, like And Yet it Grows
, now on display at Royal American.
Tuesday
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. check out a free screening
of One80 Place's new promotional video, followed by a panel held by the organization's outreach team.
Wear your finest caftan, sip cocktails prepared by Southern Charm's
Michael the Butler, get a customized RevealSkin analysis, and have Socharm matriarch Patricia Altschul sign a copy of her new book at this Caftans and Cocktails
event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Germain Dermatology.
Wednesday
The North Charleston Arts Fest
kicks off today, with free exhibits and performances through Sunday.
The Louie D. Project holds an intimate concert
featuring funk, jazz, and beach tunes at the Dorchester Regional Library at 6:30 p.m.
Watch the one-man comedy show
, "Drinking with Jesus" at The Sparrow from 9 to 10 p.m.
Play trivia
and snack on eats from Avila at Charles Towne Fermentory from 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
Head to the Bend, North Charleston's new outdoor performance venue, from 6 to 9 p.m. for Marsh Jam
, a free celebration featuring musicians, comedians, and storytellers.
Take the little ones to the Cooper River Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for a puppet show.
Enjoy sweet tea and light bites at Spartina 449's grand opening
at 300 King St. from 5 to 7 p.m.
Listen to soul and funk tunes
from five-piece group the Zandrina Dunning Experience at 6:30 p.m. at Otranto Regional Library.
Friday
Check out the opening of Fragments
at the Corrigan gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring new works by Paul Mardikian.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Robert Lange Studios hold an opening night viewing of exhibit Uplift and Upheaval
featuring works by Mia Bergeron and John McLeod.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with some beauty products at Make-up, Manicures, and Margaritas
at Charmed Beauty and Gifts from 4 to 7 p.m.
Head to the CCPL main branch for the opening reception of Karyn Healey's Women's Work.
Lace up your dancing shoes for this contra dance lesson
at the Advent Lutheran Church from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Bring your kids to Martin Park Playground from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to sign a pledge on the mural
created by local artists and the Nature Conservancy of Charleston.
Saturday
Monster Music and Movies hosts an in-store performance
by Colin Phils, Townhouse, and A Lion out of Place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cheer on paddlers racing down the Ashley River at the Charleston Dragon Boat Festival
starting at 8 a.m. at Brittlebank Park.
Celebrate Decoration Day of 1865
at Hampton Park from 2 to 4 p.m.; on this day in 1865 newly freed slaves, soldiers, local churches, and white missionaries gathered at what is now Hampton Park to decorate the graves of soldiers buried there.
Check out Redux Contemporary Art Center's new and improved space at the grand opening
of 1056 King St. from 7 to 10 p.m.
Head to 1 Simons Street downtown to help pick up trash
; there will be food, drinks, and kids' activities.
The Lions Club on Edisto hosts the Edisto Day Bazaar
from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with arts and crafts, a raffle, baked goods, and lunch from KD Cafe.
Place your bets on the best looking steed at the Thoroughbred Club where they'll be hosting an all-day Derby party
starting at 11 a.m.
Rock out with Mr. Rocky Music for Kids and Family
at the North Charleston Convention Center from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Get a peek of some fine flowers at the Charleston Lowcountry Rose Society Rose Show
at James Island Town Hall from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Gear heads can check out over 200 automobiles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 2017 Cars on Kiawah.
Sunday
It will soon be raining kittens and puppies
at the Charleston Animal Society and they need your help; bring a donation, sign up to foster, and enjoy brunch at the shelter from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The annual African market and festival
takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Unity Church of Charleston, celebrating African arts, crafts, clothing, and food, and raising money for the African Community Exchange.
The fifth annual street party at Carnes Crossroads
in Summerville features music from Soul Fish, family-friendly activities, games, food trucks, and beer and wine available for purchase; the party takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Green Barn.
Head to the Lotus Healing Center for the free monthly Ayurveda Q & A
with wellness counselor Jennifer Byrne.
Find your center at Holy Cow Yoga from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. during the Zen meditation
group, with three half hour rounds combining walking and meditation.