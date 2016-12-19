Freeloaders: It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that free 

Happy holiday week Charleston. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, or none (or all) of the above, we wish you and yours a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season. Read on for stuff that's free — a celebration we can all get behind.
Monday
Get down with Emerald Empire
at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m.
Get in the holiday spirit by checking out Belmond Charleston Place's holiday train.
Stroll through Riverfront Park's national outdoor sculpture exhibit
, now through March 22.
Free comedy? Why not — head to The Sparrow at 9:30 p.m. for Drink 'til it's Funny
Stand-Up open mic.
Tuesday
The Petty Couch Podcast
heads to Cutty's, featuring performances from Shawna Jarrett, Mike Brocki, Michael Clayton, and more, starting at 8 p.m.
You can check out the exhibition Love at First Flight
at Mary Martin Fine Art Gallery from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Get your open mic on at Palmetto
from 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday means trivia. Head to The Pub on 61
at 7 p.m., The Tin Roof
at 8 p.m., or Sip Tap Room
at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Daniel Island Library hosts Santa in the Stacks
from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Swing dance
at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.
Missed Tuesday trivia? Head to downtown's Kickin' Chicken
or Folly Beach's Drop In bar.
Enjoy holiday jazz
at How Art Thou with Cool Yule Christmas jazz jam w/ Oscar Rivers and George Kinney at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Celebrate the holidays with the Hungry Monks Christmas
Party at the Pour House at 6:30 p.m.
Illiterate Light
plays indie rock and pop at The Sparrow at 9 p.m.
It's bluegrass night
at Mercantile starting at 7 p.m.
Trayce's Too hosts team trivia
from 7-9 p.m. And so does Frothy Beard
!
Friday
The Southern may have 99 Problems (exhibition currently on display), but a holiday party ain't one
at this gathering from 8-10 p.m. Enjoy refreshments, peruse art, and be on the lookout for gift certificates hidden around the gallery.
Down with duos? Check out the Daniel Patrick Duo
at Lagunitas Tap Room & Beer Sanctuary at 4:20 p.m. The Dave Landeo Duo
plays at Blu at 7 p.m.
Vinyl Countdown
celebrates their anniversary with a party featuring George Hertz and Hunter Park starting at 4 p.m.
Karaoke kicks off at the Green Goat
at 10 p.m.
Head to Monster Music where you get a free slice of pizza
just for listening to rad music from 5-8 p.m.
The PoHo Family Funk Revue
w/ Mike Quinn starts at 6:30 p.m.
Palmetto Brewing Co. hosts their weekly loading dock series
at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Mynt hosts Eight Crazy Nights
— a party that benefits the Charleston Jewish Federation. While this event isn't technically free ($5 or donation of non-perishable food), we think it's worth highlighting. Starts at 9 p.m.
Dave Grunstra plays jams at Rita's
on Folly at 7 p.m.
Catch Randy Kemper
at Trayce's Too at 9:30 p.m.
Because Saturday and Sunday are Christmas Eve and Christmas, a lot of regularly scheduled events are taking the weekend off. If your free Sat. or Sun. event is still going on, please email us at connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com so we can add you to Freeloaders. Happy holidays!