Freeloaders: It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that free 

Events for the week of Dec. 19-25

Happy holiday week Charleston. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, or none (or all) of the above, we wish you and yours a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season. Read on for stuff that's free — a celebration we can all get behind.

Monday

Get down with Emerald Empire at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m.

Get in the holiday spirit by checking out Belmond Charleston Place's holiday train.

Stroll through Riverfront Park's national outdoor sculpture exhibit, now through March 22.

Free comedy? Why not — head to The Sparrow at 9:30 p.m. for Drink 'til it's Funny Stand-Up open mic.

Tuesday

The Petty Couch Podcast heads to Cutty's, featuring performances from Shawna Jarrett, Mike Brocki, Michael Clayton, and more, starting at 8 p.m.

You can check out the exhibition Love at First Flight at Mary Martin Fine Art Gallery from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Get your open mic on at Palmetto from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday means trivia. Head to The Pub on 61 at 7 p.m., The Tin Roof at 8 p.m., or Sip Tap Room at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Daniel Island Library hosts Santa in the Stacks from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Swing dance at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

Missed Tuesday trivia? Head to downtown's Kickin' Chicken or Folly Beach's Drop In bar.

Enjoy holiday jazz at How Art Thou with Cool Yule Christmas jazz jam w/ Oscar Rivers and George Kinney at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Celebrate the holidays with the Hungry Monks Christmas Party at the Pour House at 6:30 p.m.

Illiterate Light plays indie rock and pop at The Sparrow at 9 p.m.

It's bluegrass night at Mercantile starting at 7 p.m.

Trayce's Too hosts team trivia from 7-9 p.m. And so does Frothy Beard!

Friday

The Southern may have 99 Problems (exhibition currently on display), but a holiday party ain't one at this gathering from 8-10 p.m. Enjoy refreshments, peruse art, and be on the lookout for gift certificates hidden around the gallery.

Down with duos? Check out the Daniel Patrick Duo at Lagunitas Tap Room & Beer Sanctuary at 4:20 p.m. The Dave Landeo Duo plays at Blu at 7 p.m.

Vinyl Countdown celebrates their anniversary with a party featuring George Hertz and Hunter Park starting at 4 p.m.

Karaoke kicks off at the Green Goat at 10 p.m.

Head to Monster Music where you get a free slice of pizza just for listening to rad music from 5-8 p.m.

The PoHo Family Funk Revue w/ Mike Quinn starts at 6:30 p.m.

Palmetto Brewing Co. hosts their weekly loading dock series at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Mynt hosts Eight Crazy Nights — a party that benefits the Charleston Jewish Federation. While this event isn't technically free ($5 or donation of non-perishable food), we think it's worth highlighting. Starts at 9 p.m.

Dave Grunstra plays jams at Rita's on Folly at 7 p.m.

Catch Randy Kemper at Trayce's Too at 9:30 p.m.

Because Saturday and Sunday are Christmas Eve and Christmas, a lot of regularly scheduled events are taking the weekend off. If your free Sat. or Sun. event is still going on, please email us at connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com so we can add you to Freeloaders. Happy holidays!


