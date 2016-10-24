Freeloaders: Happy Halloweek Boils & Ghouls 

It’s Halloweek, y'all. Some of us don’t need an excuse to dress up in weird clothes and eat candy all week, but for those of you who do, your time has come. There are plenty of parties, trick-or-treating events, and pumpkin carvings to satisfy your seasonal itch. And keep in mind, these are just the freebies. If you’re willing to spring a little cash, check out our Fright Life Calendar
for a full roster of local Halloween debauchery.
Monday
Head to Woolfe Street Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. for a nationwide reading of Sinclair Lewis’ It Can’t Happen Here.
Jam out with the indie groups Autopilot, the Lungs, and Overwash. They’re on at 8 p.m. at Cory’s Grilled Cheese
on Maybank Highway.
BYOP (bring your own pumpkin)
and enjoy Rec Room’s annual pumpkin carving contest on King Street from 8-10 p.m. All the supplies are provided and an old-school horror flick will be playing on the TVs.
Tuesday
See where the spirit takes you and keep an open mind at the Palmetto Brewing
Open Mic from 5-7 p.m. on Huger Street.
Trunk or treat
! Stop by the Texas Roadhouse on Melnick Drive from 5-8 p.m. for candy, games and activities, and a DJ. Plus, kids are only 99 cents with the purchase of one adult entree.
Grab your squad and head to Bay Street Biergarten on East Bay at 8:30pm for team trivia. First prize is a $50 gift card, so bring your A game
.
Wednesday
Pack a lunch and head to the Avery Research Center on Bull Street for a lecture from noon to 1:15 p.m. Louise Knight will discuss her research on the eight slaves who worked in the home of famous abolitionists
Sarah and Angelina Grimké.
Hit up Craft Conundrum on Skylark Drive from 6-9 p.m. for their monthly Speakeasy
. The mic is open for poetry, singing, comedy, beatboxing, storytelling, and more.
Drop in at Prohibition on King Street at 6:30 for swing dancing
. The free lesson is followed by open-dance with a live band.
Soak in some alternative music
by Lonnie Greene at Art’s Bar and Grill on Coleman Boulevard starting at 9 p.m.
Thursday
Up your costume game and head to the public library on Calhoun at 3:30 p.m. for a free lesson on how to apply
ghoulish stage makeup.
On your way home, stop by the Chik-Fil-A on Ironclad Alley from 5-7 p.m. for their annual trunk or treat event. Kids can dress up
and go car to car for candy and games.
Give yourself a chill (down your spine) with Manners Most Morbid
, a lecture about the funerary traditions of Charleston. Chief Curator Grahame Long with be speaking at the Charleston Museum on Meeting at 6 p.m.
Put a twang
in your Thursday. It’s bluegrass night at Mercantile on East Bay starting at 7 p.m.
Friday
Drop in at the Johns Island Library on Maybank Highway from 3-6 p.m. for stories, crafts, treats, and Haunted House-themed
fun.
Head to Frothy Beard Brewing on Peppermill Parkway from 7:30-10:30 p.m. for their Halloween bash
. There will be a food truck, costumes, and a special cask of Back From the Dead Porter.
Rock out to Shut Up
and Color at 10 p.m. at the R Pub on Ashley River Road.
Palmetto Brewery hosts the Loading Dock series
every Friday, where you can catch live music starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
If you’re downtown, head down George Street to the College of Charleston campus for a Fall Children’s Carnival
, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Presented by the Black Student Union, the event will have food, a bounce house, music, games, prizes, and more.
Throw on a costume and head to Ghost Monkey Brewery
on Wando Lane. From 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Ghost Monkey and Rebel Taqueria will be serving up drinks specials, food, live music, and a costume contest.
Swing through the Halsey Institute on Calhoun Street for their new exhibit This Is Not an Object
, by Peter Eudenbach. Sculpture, installations, and video.
The annual Brain Squasher Zombie Pub Crawl
is terrorizing Park Circle from 6-11 p.m. Dress up as the undead or the riot police who try to control them. The event headquarters (and afterparty) will be the Sparrow.
Sunday
Come out to the Halloween edition of Thrifters + Drifters
at the Park Cafe on Rutledge from 10 a.m.-3 pm. Featuring some of the city’s best vintage clothing and artisans.
Drop by the Lowcountry Halloween Festival
at the Omar Shrine Temple on Patriot’s Point Road at noon for indoor trick or treating and lots of entertainment.
Put on a costume and bring your kids to Fill on Hungry Neck Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. for a family-friendly Halloween themed piano duel.