Freeloaders: Happy free-king holidays 

Y'all, this holiday season has seemed to drag its feet. We're not sure if it's because of our lousy immune systems, dwindling funds, or whatever else the grinch has put in place ... but on days like today we can say that we're most grateful for free stuff. Here's some you can find around town all week.

Monday

Head to Edmund's Oast's Beer Hall Holiday Bazaar from 4:30-7:30 p.m. where you can peruse goods from Alison Brynn Ross, Naked Eyes, FK Vintage, and more.

Jam to gypsy jazz, blues, and swing music at Lagunitas TapRoom and Beer Sanctuary starting at 4:20 p.m.

It's holiday movie night at the Tin Roof at 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Stop by Belmond Charleston Place to get an eye-full of their iconic holiday train display, on display until Jan. 2.

King Street's boutique, Stella Nova, hosts a men's night shopping event, featuring complimentary beers, Smoke BBQ, cigars by Southern Smoke, and more, from 6-9 p.m.

Cutty's presents a comedy night for local comics to perform improv, starting at 8 p.m.

Get down on Pour House's deck with Darius Ruckus at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Bucket Naked takes the stage at Smoke BBQ at 10 p.m.

Jennifer David play smooth jazz at How Art Thou Jazz Lounge starting at 7 p.m.

Held build a gingerbread house at John L. Dart Library from 5:30-7 p.m.

Swing dance your way through the hump day at Prohibition's free swing dance lessons, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

It's time for Bingo with Rex at The Tin Roof at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Singer-songwriter Kelly Morris performs at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl at 8 p.m.

Sandler's Diamonds and Time hosts a William Henry pocketknives and jewelry trunk show from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Get shopping done for him and her at M. Dumas and Sons' holiday shopping event, from 5-8 p.m.

Another holiday market? Why not. Check out Vintage Coffee Cafe's from 5-9 p.m.

Grace Church Cathedral presents the Skylark Vocal Ensemble, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Head to Freshfields Village for a Fall Sip & Stroll, from 4-7 p.m.

Friday

The Green Room hosts a DJ Dance Party Thursdays-Saturdays at 9 p.m.

Listen to Chris Boone at Ghost Monkey Brewery at 7 p.m.

The Moon Moths play hip-hop at The Purple Buffalo, one of Charleston's newer music venues.

Grab your ugly sweater for an ugly sweater party with New Galaxy at 10 p.m.

Get down to goth music at The Tin Roof's Oblivion dance party, starting at 9 p.m.

You can get a free slice of pizza while enjoying a different storewide sale every Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Monster Music & Movies.

Saturday

The Charleston Farmers Market is still going strong, every Sat. and Sun., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Dec. 18.

The Frank Puzzullo Jazz Duo plays free jazz at How Art Thou at 7 p.m.

Rock out with Dallas Baker & Friends at Seanachai Social Club at 8 p.m.

Get yourself out to Summerville's Coastal Coffee Roasters for comics, crafts, and Christmas, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Brickhouse Party Plantation hosts a holiday festival with Pet Helpers, where you can peruse local vendors as well as adoptable pets from 12-5 p.m.

Freehouse Brewery presents a celebration on the river, with food and drinks available for purchase from 1-8 p.m.

Check out Patch Whisky and Sean Williams' art during their biannual open studio, from 6-10 p.m.

Sunday

Relax, it's just the holidays. Swing by Holy Cow Yoga Center at 6 p.m. for a free guided meditation.

Why not spend your Sunday at Riverfront Park, where you can peruse winners of last year's sculpture competition and exhibition.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market kicks off at the Pour House at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.

The Celadon Holiday Market is held at the Celadon Warehouse from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and features tons of local vendors.

The Main Library hosts the V-Tones 12th annual holiday extravaganza, which will be broadcast like an old-time radio show on WYLA FM 97.5.

St. Joseph's Catholic Church presents a Christmas Carol concert at 4 p.m.

Shop like a man at Wynn's of Mt. Pleasant from 12-4 p.m.: guests can enjoy complimentary burgers and beer.



