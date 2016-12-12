Freeloaders: Happy free-king holidays 

Y'all, this holiday season has seemed to drag its feet. We're not sure if it's because of our lousy immune systems, dwindling funds, or whatever else the grinch has put in place ... but on days like today we can say that we're most grateful for free stuff. Here's some you can find around town all week.
Monday
Head to Edmund's Oast's Beer Hall Holiday Bazaar from 4:30-7:30 p.m. where you can peruse goods from Alison Brynn Ross, Naked Eyes, FK Vintage, and more.
Jam to gypsy jazz, blues, and swing music at Lagunitas TapRoom
and Beer Sanctuary starting at 4:20 p.m.
It's holiday movie night
at the Tin Roof at 9 p.m.
Tuesday
Stop by Belmond Charleston Place
to get an eye-full of their iconic holiday train display, on display until Jan. 2.
King Street's boutique, Stella Nova
, hosts a men's night shopping event, featuring complimentary beers, Smoke BBQ, cigars by Southern Smoke, and more, from 6-9 p.m.
Cutty's presents a comedy night
for local comics to perform improv, starting at 8 p.m.
Get down on Pour House's deck with Darius Ruckus
at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Bucket Naked
takes the stage at Smoke BBQ at 10 p.m.
Jennifer David play smooth jazz at How Art Thou Jazz
Lounge starting at 7 p.m.
Held build a gingerbread house
at John L. Dart Library from 5:30-7 p.m.
Swing dance your way through the hump day at Prohibition's free swing dance
lessons, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
It's time for Bingo with Rex
at The Tin Roof at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Singer-songwriter
Kelly Morris performs at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl at 8 p.m.
Sandler's Diamonds and Time hosts a William Henry pocketknives and jewelry trunk show
from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Get shopping done for him and her at M. Dumas and Sons' holiday shopping event,
from 5-8 p.m.
Another holiday market? Why not. Check out Vintage Coffee Cafe
's from 5-9 p.m.
Grace Church Cathedral presents the Skylark Vocal Ensemble
, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Head to Freshfields Village for a Fall Sip & Stroll,
from 4-7 p.m.
Friday
The Green Room hosts a DJ Dance Party
Thursdays-Saturdays at 9 p.m.
Listen to Chris Boone
at Ghost Monkey Brewery at 7 p.m.
The Moon Moths
play hip-hop at The Purple Buffalo, one of Charleston's newer music venues.
Grab your ugly sweater for an ugly sweater party
with New Galaxy at 10 p.m.
Get down to goth music at The Tin Roof's Oblivion dance party
, starting at 9 p.m.
You can get a free slice of pizza while enjoying a different storewide sale every Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Monster Music & Movies.
Saturday
The Charleston Farmers Market
is still going strong, every Sat. and Sun., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Dec. 18.
The Frank Puzzullo Jazz Duo
plays free jazz at How Art Thou at 7 p.m.
Rock out with Dallas Baker & Friends
at Seanachai Social Club at 8 p.m.
Get yourself out to Summerville's Coastal Coffee Roasters
for comics, crafts, and Christmas, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Brickhouse Party Plantation hosts a holiday festival
with Pet Helpers, where you can peruse local vendors as well as adoptable pets from 12-5 p.m.
Freehouse Brewery
presents a celebration on the river, with food and drinks available for purchase from 1-8 p.m.
Check out Patch Whisky and Sean Williams' art during their biannual open studio
, from 6-10 p.m.
Sunday
Relax, it's just the holidays. Swing by Holy Cow Yoga Center at 6 p.m. for a free guided meditation
.
Why not spend your Sunday at Riverfront Park, where you can peruse winners of last year's sculpture competition and exhibition.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
kicks off at the Pour House at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.
The Celadon Holiday Marke
t is held at the Celadon Warehouse from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and features tons of local vendors.
The Main Library hosts the V-Tones 12th annual holiday extravaganza
, which will be broadcast like an old-time radio show on WYLA FM 97.5.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church presents a Christmas Carol concert
at 4 p.m.
Shop like a man
at Wynn's of Mt. Pleasant from 12-4 p.m.: guests can enjoy complimentary burgers and beer.