Freeloaders: Goodbye Matthew, Hello Freebies 

Matthew is gone and free stuff is here. Happy Monday y'all, and welcome to this week's edition of post-hurricane freebies. We want to return to normalcy as much as the next guy. Read on for all the fun stuff to do in this week's bee-ay-you-tee-full weather.
Monday
Lululemon
takes over Towne Center today and tomorrow from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. You can check out a pop up trunk show, free fitness classes, and more.
Jam out to jams from Taylor McCleskey
at Rita's Seaside Grille at 6 p.m.
Try out free cycling classes
at RideHOUSEmethod Studios every day this week.
Kurt Vonnegut: Works on Paper
is on display at PULP Gallery through the end of the month.
Tuesday
Johns Island Library hosts the Lowcountry History Series: Invasion 1706,
South Carolina vs. France and Spain at 11 a.m.
Cutty's comedy
night kicks off at 8 p.m.
Head to the Meyer Vogl Gallery
to see works by Marisssa Vogl, every day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday
Look at the stars for free at Astronomy in the Park
at Brittlebank Park at 6 p.m.
Play Bingo with Rex
at the Tin Roof starting at 7 p.m. You could win free drinks.
The Funk Disciples
play Smoke BBQ at 10 p.m.
Clean out your closet and grab sweet stuff from other people's wardrobes at the Charleston Style Exchange
, held at the Holiday Inn on Johnnie Dodds from Wednesday-Saturday.
Check out the West Ashley farmers market
, held in Ackerman Park from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Get your singin' self to Moonshine Saloon for karaoke at 9 p.m.
The Main Library currently has a couple of art exhibitions on display: Moving Star, A Photography Exhibit
, and The Dark Edge.
You can head there from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Redux hosts an art opening for local artist Lisa Shimko's exhibition, Lowcountry Water Halos
from 6-8 p.m.
Palmetto Brewing Co. presents Music Meetup No. 14:
Benjamin Starr, who will discuss the local and regional hip-hop industry.
Peruse the North Charleston Farmers Market and enjoy music from Professor Bottleneck and Harmonica Frank
starting at 4 p.m.
Almost There
, a film about human drama, mental illness, and aging, will screen at The Halsey at 8 p.m.
Listen to bluegrass at Mercantile
starting at 7 p.m.
Friday
The North Charleston City Gallery presents Susie Barrett
and Inkyeong Baek exhibition every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The quarterly ArtWalk,
originally scheduled for last Friday, will be held this Friday, with over 40 galleries holding receptions from 5-8 p.m. Some of the art shows include:
Essence
at Ellis-Nicholson Gallery, which focuses on the female form.
Gold Finches at Atrium Art Gallery
, with pieces by Joseph Bradley.
Anna Wypych's Secret Life of Your Mind
at Principle Gallery.
Twelve: Twelve Inch Paintings to Celebrate Twelve Years at Robert Lange Studios.
Stomp your boots to Cane Creek'
s old time music at Seanachai Social Club at 8 p.m.
The Palmetto Loading Dock series f
eatures live music and kicks off 6 p.m.
Shop at Escapada
all day Friday, where 20 percent of your sales benefit Susan G. Komen Lowcountry.
That BIG Book Sale
kicks off on Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and runs through Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday
Start your day off fresh at the Charleston Farmers Market
, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Main Library hosts Star Wars Reads Day
from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Make sure to check out the Stormtroopers in their lifelike gear.
Get some free ramen
at 2Nixons pop up at Craft Conundrum, from 5-9 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Chewbacca
plays jams at Planet Follywood starting at 10 p.m.
The ninth annual Autumn on the Ashley
, held at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Get to PULP Gallery for an artist's talk from Kimberly Butler, creator of Banned Books
, at 3 p.m.
The North Charleston Harvest Festival
starts at 4 p.m. and features a kids zone, costume contest, face painting, and more at the Olde Village Community Center.
Sunday
The Sunday Brunch
farmers market is also fun and free. Head to the spot behind the Pour House from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Prohibition hosts free swing dancing
lessons starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Mt. Pleasant Children's Day Festival
will be held in Park West Recreation Complex from 12-5 p.m.
Check out the grand opening
of Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding on Johns Island from 4-6 p.m.