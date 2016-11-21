Freeloaders: Gobble down on this 

Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone. Whether your idea of a great holiday is playing touch-football with 40 of your relatives, or just cuddling on the couch with a plate of string bean casserole, it’s a great time to take a breath. There are many things to be grateful for in our city, including this week’s line-up of free events. Loosen your belt, give some thanks, and dive in.
Monday
Swing by the Pour House at 6 p.m. for Rodeo Clown
, a Grateful Dead tribute band.
Head to the Tara Vis Gallery on King Street at 7 p.m. for a lecture by photographer Jason Bennett. He’ll be discussing his project The Jupiter 9
, a study of perception and mood.
Catch Emerald Empire
at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Check out Lowcountry Water Halos
at Redux, an exhibition by local artist Lisa Shimko.
If your relatives are already driving you insane, vent it out in a productive setting. Palmetto Brewing’s open mic
night goes from 5-7 p.m., located on Huger Street.
On the other hand, if you’re having fun with your relatives, why not take them to trivia night
at Big Belly Kitchen and Tap House from 7-9 p.m.
Catch hip-hop artists
Landon Wordswell, Darian Renee, Damn Skippy, and more at 9 p.m. at Garage 75 Kitchen and Arcade on James Island.
Wednesday
Bring that one aunt who knows the words to every song and hit up music trivia
at Fill Piano Bar at 6 p.m., plus an all-requests show at 9 p.m.
Jennifer David is playing jazz at How Art Thou? Cafe
at 7 p.m.
Grab grandma and grandpa and drop by bingo at Tin Roof
at 7 p.m. Be warned though, this is an alcohol-soaked event. Who knows, maybe your grandparents can teach you a thing or two about how they used to get lit in ye olden days.
Stop by Art’s Pre-Thanksgiving party
at Art’s Bar and Grill on Coleman Boulevard. Who knows, maybe you'll see Darius Rucker ..
.
Thursday
If you have children in town, take them to see the giant, gorgeous train set in the lobby of Charleston Place hotel
. Throw in some hot chocolate and you’ll be their favorite for life.
Get down to Bubba LeMacks
at Southend Brewery & Smokehouse, starting at 4:20 p.m.
Lumberjack Time-Traveler
plays tunes at Bay Street Biergarten at 7 p.m.
Friday
Stores on King will be having extended hours and sales for Black Friday
. Load up on gifts and don’t forget to claim your free parking voucher here.
If you’re over in West Ashley, stop by The Pub on 61
for 60 Cycle Humm, a rock band.
Swing by The Southern gallery
on Carlson Court for their exhibit 99 Problems (But A Print Ain’t One) from 7-10 p.m.
Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl
presents Cole Collins w/ The Gardener & the Willow at 8 p.m.
The Rescue Blues play folk rock
at Garage 75 at 10 p.m.
Take your Black Friday back a hundred years or tow with the Powder Magazine's Colonial sidewalk sale
from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Local author and professor Patrick Harwood
will sign and sell copies of his book, Nature-ly Fun! Bird Photography From A to Z from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wild Birds Unlimited.
What better time than Black Friday to fill your day with sopping? Head to the Charleston Market
at night every Fri.-Sun. through Dec. 17.
Get down with the get down at Pour House at 6:30 p.m. where the Family Funk Revue
plays with Mike Quinn.
Head to Palmetto Brewery for their Loading Dock series
. Live music from Shrimp City Slim and Laura Jane Vincent starts at 6 p.m.
Saturday
This weekend is the last Saturday before the downtown farmers market
turns into a full-blown holiday market. Which is awesome. Check it out form 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
40 Mile Detour
plays at the Refuge at 7:30 p.m.
The Commodore hosts Get With It
, playing jams fo free.
Give some blood at Low Country Harley-Davidson's Clemson vs. Carolina
blood drive, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Johns Island Farmers Market
features loads of vendors, kids' activities, and more, held at 3546 Maybank Hwy. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Head to Fabulon for a buy local art maker's market
from 12-4 p.m. This market will run every Saturday through Dec. 10.
Sunday
Sunday is Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
day, head there from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Get your swing dance
on at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.
Darius Ruckus
plays folk-soul and alt country at The Barrel at 5 p.m.
Practice finding your center at Holy Cow Yoga Center's zen meditation
group from 7:45-9:45 a.m.