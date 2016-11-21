November 21, 2016 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Gobble down on this 

Events for the week of Nov. 21-27

By
click to enlarge 5627220729_b61b32e08b_o.jpg

Flickr user Thirdangel

Latest in Features

Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone. Whether your idea of a great holiday is playing touch-football with 40 of your relatives, or just cuddling on the couch with a plate of string bean casserole, it’s a great time to take a breath. There are many things to be grateful for in our city, including this week’s line-up of free events. Loosen your belt, give some thanks, and dive in.

Monday

Swing by the Pour House at 6 p.m. for Rodeo Clown, a Grateful Dead tribute band.

Head to the Tara Vis Gallery on King Street at 7 p.m. for a lecture by photographer Jason Bennett. He’ll be discussing his project The Jupiter 9, a study of perception and mood.

Catch Emerald Empire at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Check out Lowcountry Water Halos at Redux, an exhibition by local artist Lisa Shimko.

If your relatives are already driving you insane, vent it out in a productive setting. Palmetto Brewing’s open mic night goes from 5-7 p.m., located on Huger Street.

On the other hand, if you’re having fun with your relatives, why not take them to trivia night at Big Belly Kitchen and Tap House from 7-9 p.m.

Catch hip-hop artists Landon Wordswell, Darian Renee, Damn Skippy, and more at 9 p.m. at Garage 75 Kitchen and Arcade on James Island.

Wednesday

Bring that one aunt who knows the words to every song and hit up music trivia at Fill Piano Bar at 6 p.m., plus an all-requests show at 9 p.m.

Jennifer David is playing jazz at How Art Thou? Cafe at 7 p.m.

Grab grandma and grandpa and drop by bingo at Tin Roof at 7 p.m. Be warned though, this is an alcohol-soaked event. Who knows, maybe your grandparents can teach you a thing or two about how they used to get lit in ye olden days.

Stop by Art’s Pre-Thanksgiving party at Art’s Bar and Grill on Coleman Boulevard. Who knows, maybe you'll see Darius Rucker ...

Thursday

If you have children in town, take them to see the giant, gorgeous train set in the lobby of Charleston Place hotel. Throw in some hot chocolate and you’ll be their favorite for life.

Get down to Bubba LeMacks at Southend Brewery & Smokehouse, starting at 4:20 p.m.

Lumberjack Time-Traveler plays tunes at Bay Street Biergarten at 7 p.m.

Friday

Stores on King will be having extended hours and sales for Black Friday. Load up on gifts and don’t forget to claim your free parking voucher here.

If you’re over in West Ashley, stop by The Pub on 61 for 60 Cycle Humm, a rock band.

Swing by The Southern gallery on Carlson Court for their exhibit 99 Problems (But A Print Ain’t One) from 7-10 p.m.

Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl presents Cole Collins w/ The Gardener & the Willow at 8 p.m.

The Rescue Blues play folk rock at Garage 75 at 10 p.m.

Take your Black Friday back a hundred years or tow with the Powder Magazine's Colonial sidewalk sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Local author and professor Patrick Harwood will sign and sell copies of his book, Nature-ly Fun! Bird Photography From A to Z from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wild Birds Unlimited.

What better time than Black Friday to fill your day with sopping? Head to the Charleston Market at night every Fri.-Sun. through Dec. 17.

Get down with the get down at Pour House at 6:30 p.m. where the Family Funk Revue plays with Mike Quinn.

Head to Palmetto Brewery for their Loading Dock series. Live music from Shrimp City Slim and Laura Jane Vincent starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday

This weekend is the last Saturday before the downtown farmers market turns into a full-blown holiday market. Which is awesome. Check it out form 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

40 Mile Detour plays at the Refuge at 7:30 p.m.

The Commodore hosts Get With It, playing jams fo free.

Give some blood at Low Country Harley-Davidson's Clemson vs. Carolina blood drive, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Johns Island Farmers Market features loads of vendors, kids' activities, and more, held at 3546 Maybank Hwy. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Head to Fabulon for a buy local art maker's market from 12-4 p.m. This market will run every Saturday through Dec. 10.

Sunday

Sunday is Sunday Brunch Farmers Market day, head there from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Get your swing dance on at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

Darius Ruckus plays folk-soul and alt country at The Barrel at 5 p.m.

Practice finding your center at Holy Cow Yoga Center's zen meditation group from 7:45-9:45 a.m.






Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS