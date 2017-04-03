Freeloaders: Fresh and free-ky 

After the Bridge Run, the Gamecocks men’s basketball losing, the women’s team winning, and the overall craziness of the weekend, we’re just as exhausted as you are. Here are some free events to help take a load off.
Monday
Head over to McMahon Park
for a free fitness class of martial arts to get you in tip top shape, starting at 6 p.m.
One Love Design House continues to host One Love Collective
, a pop-up shop with beautiful artisanal and designer wedding dresses.
Stand-up comedy is even funnier when alcohol is involved, so check out The Sparrow’s Drink ‘til it’s Funny
comedy show starting at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
The South Carolina Watermedia Society
will be displaying acrylic, watercolor, and gouache paintings at the North Charleston City Gallery, from 9-5 p.m.
From 12-8 p.m., get in on Free Cone Day
at your nearest Ben & Jerry’s location (no tricks, just free ice cream).
Tuesday means Trivia at a variety of smart locations, so try out Mellow Mushroom
, Home Team BBQ
, or Biergarten
.
Wednesday
Kids may cost $2, but adults get in free over at the North Charleston PAC for the Anti-Bullying show Super Me
from 10-11 a.m.
Lagunitas kicks off the month
with live music, food, beer, and the chance to learn more about keeping Charleston green.
Thursday
Start off your Thursday with some free yoga at Buffalo Lake
, from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Homage
opens today at Vendue, where featured artists of the gallery pick one of their favorite artists and describe why they inspire them.
Check out an artist talk by Marian Mazzone
, where she will discuss contemporary art’s relation to art history, starting at 6 p.m.
Friday
Help Urban Flow Yoga celebrate their first birthday
with a free yoga class, plus cocktails and drawings for more free classes.
Local artist Tom Potocki opens his “refined graffiti
” art exhibit Garden of Dreams
at the Mitchell Hill gallery, starting at 6 p.m. And if you’re feeling artsy this weekend, there’s plenty of openings: check out For the Love of Gray
at Robert Lange Studios, and Super(Natural) Woman at Tara Vis Gallery.
It’s the first Friday of the month,
which means First Friday on Broad returns with refreshments, sculpture, paintings, and more along Gallery Row.
Head over to the Grand Bohemian for a jewelry trunk show, with jewelry designs by Kristen Baird
on display from 5:30-8 p.m.
Saturday
Check out Fabulon for Back to the Garden
, with an artist reception and a chance to talk to experts about living a green lifestyle.
Stop and smell the flowers at Plantasia!
, the perfect place to plan your summer garden, and the opportunity to look at some beautiful flowers.
Head over to the Johns Island Farmers Market
for fresh produce, bread, cheeses, artisan products, and kid’s activities, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oh yeah and the Charleston Farmers Market
, held in Marion Square from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., opens this weekend, too.
The Southern continues to host After Midnight in the Dynasty and Fatal Links, exhibits showcasing abstract and representative works
to make you think.
Weigh Station
will bring its funk and rock music to Lagunita’s TapRoom and Beer Sanctuary, so be sure to catch some tunes.
Sunday
Take a stroll down King Street for Second Sunday
, and get a chance to look at all the stores and restaurants car-free.
Head to the Tattooed Moose for the Red Rose vintage pop-up shop
, and snag some deals on some trendy clothes.
It’s the 13th annual Blues by the Sea
, so be sure to catch the music of Bill Wharton aka "The Sauce Boss," Packrat's Smokehouse, and the Lucky Losers.