Freeloaders: Free-zing temps this way come 

It's supposed to be cold this weekend, folks. And that means there's no time like the present to bundle up and enjoy everything (free) that this city has to offer. From parades to markets to live to music (oh my!) we've got it all loaded up for you right here.
Monday
Jam out to Holy City Confessional w/ Danielle Howle and Reid Stone
at 8 p.m. at Home Team BBQ in West Ashley.
The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art currently has three exhibitions on display, including Peter Eudenbach's This Is Not an Object
— and they're all free to check out. Head there every day except Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Stroll through Belmond Charleston Place's holiday train display
now through the beginning of January.
Rodeo Clown
plays Grateful Dead covers on the Pour House deck at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
The Daniel Island Library hosts a book club
from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Check out Michael Sam's talk
, From Hitchcock High to the NFL: I am Michael Sam, at the Stern Center at 6 p.m.
Head to Trinity United Methodist Church downtown for a retelling of the classic holiday story, A Christmas Carol
, at 7 p.m.
Black Diamond
gets down at the Commodore at 9 p.m.
The Break plays jams
at Eclectic Cafe at 5 p.m.
Did you know Mynt hosts
a locals open mic night on Tuesday? It starts at 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Check out The Southern's
current exhibition, 99 Problems (But A Print Ain't One) and snag a print (or two) for holiday gifts.
The Tin Roof hosts Bingo with Rex
at 7 p.m.
Check out Johnny Jr. w/ Quis KingSoul at Elliotborough Mini Bar
at 7 p.m.
Get in an hour of code
at the Daniel Island Library's intro to coding from 1:30-3 p.m.
Jennifer David
plays smooth jazz at How Art Thou Jazz Lounge and Tapas Bar (yes the Maybank Hwy. spot has changed its name up a bit) at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Head to a holiday night market
at the Pour House featuring tunes from the V-Tones and Grateful Dawg, starting at 4 p.m.
A fun thing about the live music at Lagunitas TapRoom and Beer Sanctuary is that it always starts at 4:20 p.m. Head there to hear blues from Ross Bon.
Florence Crittenton hosts a community open house
and breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.
Blackman & Lineberger Orthodontics host Santa's Smile Party
from 5-8 p.m., featuring music, food, and more.
T. Hussey Studio presents the opening reception for Tim Hussey's new exhibition, Badeschiff
, from 6-9 p.m.
Head to the Charleston Museum from 6-9 p.m. to listen to a talk
from Drew Lanham about his book THE HOME PLACE: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature.
Red Rose Vintage hosts an Ugly X-mas holiday
party starting at 8 p.m. at The Royal American.
Friday
There's a DJ dance party
at the Green Room every Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m.
Chris Boone
plays Americana music at Craft Conundrum at 7 p.m.
Send Cone10 Studios off with a fond farewell at their Holiday Hooha
, where you can peruse locally made pottery and sip wine with the makers.
Midnight City
plays party jams at North Charleston's Wild Wing.
MIMR (Music is My Religion)
performs electronic and hip-hop music at the Music Farm at 9 p.m. — and yes this show is free.
Hagan Fine Art Gallery hosts a shop and stroll
, where guests can enjoy bubbles and truffles while entering to win a private painting class with Karen Hewitt Hagan, from 5-8 p.m.
Fabulon presents a photography exhibition, I Live Here
, from 5-8 p.m.
Remember Peter Eudenbach
's free exhibition at the Halsey? Check out a gallery walk through and closing party from 6-8:30 p.m.
Get more art at the PBR Chucktown
art showcase at Redux from 7-11 p.m.
Peruse smaller pieces of art at Mitchell Hill Gallery's Popcorn Garland
show, starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
The Charleston Farmers Market
is in full holiday swing — check it out on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Dec. 18.
The Charleston Flower Market hosts a holiday market
from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Christmas Eve.
You can Paws For Reading
at the Daniel Island Library starting at noon: this program helps children who struggle with reading by pairing them with a certified therapy dog.
Jam to Smiths covers with Cemetary Gates
at The Tin Roof at 9 p.m.
It's Indie Authors Day
at the Main Library, where guests can celebrate authors and join discussions about fiction, history, poetry, and more, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Check out the annual holiday parade of boats
, floating through the Charleston Harbor starting at 5 p.m.
Deep Water Vineyards and Firefly Distillery host the holiday weekend wine-down
(which has a lot to do with what it sounds like) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Mt. Pleasant farmers market pavilion is home to a holiday farmers market
and craft fair from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
It's time for the Folly Beach Christmas parade
, starting on Center Street at 1 p.m.
Sunday
Stroll through Riverfront Park in North Charleston to check out the national outdoor sculpture exhibition
.
Swing dance
at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.
It's Second Sunday
in downtown Charleston. Walk King Street from 1-5 p.m.
It's also the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
behind the Pour House. Head there from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Royal American hosts the Thrifters + Drifters Holiday Market
from 12-5 p.m.
Head to Warehouse for a holiday soiree starting at 4 p.m. Bring an unwrapped, new toy for WINGS for Kids.
The parades aren't over yet folks. Check out the Mt. Pleasant Christmas Light Parade
starting at 5:30 p.m.