Freeloaders: Free-zing temps this way come 

It's supposed to be cold this weekend, folks. And that means there's no time like the present to bundle up and enjoy everything (free) that this city has to offer. From parades to markets to live to music (oh my!) we've got it all loaded up for you right here.

Monday

Jam out to Holy City Confessional w/ Danielle Howle and Reid Stone at 8 p.m. at Home Team BBQ in West Ashley.

The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art currently has three exhibitions on display, including Peter Eudenbach's This Is Not an Object — and they're all free to check out. Head there every day except Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Stroll through Belmond Charleston Place's holiday train display now through the beginning of January.

Rodeo Clown plays Grateful Dead covers on the Pour House deck at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

The Daniel Island Library hosts a book club from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Check out Michael Sam's talk, From Hitchcock High to the NFL: I am Michael Sam, at the Stern Center at 6 p.m.

Head to Trinity United Methodist Church downtown for a retelling of the classic holiday story, A Christmas Carol, at 7 p.m.

Black Diamond gets down at the Commodore at 9 p.m.

The Break plays jams at Eclectic Cafe at 5 p.m.

Did you know Mynt hosts a locals open mic night on Tuesday? It starts at 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Check out The Southern's current exhibition, 99 Problems (But A Print Ain't One) and snag a print (or two) for holiday gifts.

The Tin Roof hosts Bingo with Rex at 7 p.m.

Check out Johnny Jr. w/ Quis KingSoul at Elliotborough Mini Bar at 7 p.m.

Get in an hour of code at the Daniel Island Library's intro to coding from 1:30-3 p.m.

Jennifer David plays smooth jazz at How Art Thou Jazz Lounge and Tapas Bar (yes the Maybank Hwy. spot has changed its name up a bit) at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Head to a holiday night market at the Pour House featuring tunes from the V-Tones and Grateful Dawg, starting at 4 p.m.

A fun thing about the live music at Lagunitas TapRoom and Beer Sanctuary is that it always starts at 4:20 p.m. Head there to hear blues from Ross Bon.

Florence Crittenton hosts a community open house and breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.

Blackman & Lineberger Orthodontics host Santa's Smile Party from 5-8 p.m., featuring music, food, and more.

T. Hussey Studio presents the opening reception for Tim Hussey's new exhibition, Badeschiff, from 6-9 p.m.

Head to the Charleston Museum from 6-9 p.m. to listen to a talk from Drew Lanham about his book THE HOME PLACE: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature.

Red Rose Vintage hosts an Ugly X-mas holiday party starting at 8 p.m. at The Royal American.

Friday

There's a DJ dance party at the Green Room every Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m.

Chris Boone plays Americana music at Craft Conundrum at 7 p.m.

Send Cone10 Studios off with a fond farewell at their Holiday Hooha, where you can peruse locally made pottery and sip wine with the makers.

Midnight City plays party jams at North Charleston's Wild Wing.

MIMR (Music is My Religion) performs electronic and hip-hop music at the Music Farm at 9 p.m. — and yes this show is free.

Hagan Fine Art Gallery hosts a shop and stroll, where guests can enjoy bubbles and truffles while entering to win a private painting class with Karen Hewitt Hagan, from 5-8 p.m.

Fabulon presents a photography exhibition, I Live Here, from 5-8 p.m.

Remember Peter Eudenbach's free exhibition at the Halsey? Check out a gallery walk through and closing party from 6-8:30 p.m.

Get more art at the PBR Chucktown art showcase at Redux from 7-11 p.m.

Peruse smaller pieces of art at Mitchell Hill Gallery's Popcorn Garland show, starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

The Charleston Farmers Market is in full holiday swing — check it out on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Dec. 18.

The Charleston Flower Market hosts a holiday market from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

You can Paws For Reading at the Daniel Island Library starting at noon: this program helps children who struggle with reading by pairing them with a certified therapy dog.

Jam to Smiths covers with Cemetary Gates at The Tin Roof at 9 p.m.

It's Indie Authors Day at the Main Library, where guests can celebrate authors and join discussions about fiction, history, poetry, and more, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Check out the annual holiday parade of boats, floating through the Charleston Harbor starting at 5 p.m.

Deep Water Vineyards and Firefly Distillery host the holiday weekend wine-down (which has a lot to do with what it sounds like) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Mt. Pleasant farmers market pavilion is home to a holiday farmers market and craft fair from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

It's time for the Folly Beach Christmas parade, starting on Center Street at 1 p.m.

Sunday

Stroll through Riverfront Park in North Charleston to check out the national outdoor sculpture exhibition.

Swing dance at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

It's Second Sunday in downtown Charleston. Walk King Street from 1-5 p.m.

It's also the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market behind the Pour House. Head there from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Royal American hosts the Thrifters + Drifters Holiday Market from 12-5 p.m.

Head to Warehouse for a holiday soiree starting at 4 p.m. Bring an unwrapped, new toy for WINGS for Kids.

The parades aren't over yet folks. Check out the Mt. Pleasant Christmas Light Parade starting at 5:30 p.m.

