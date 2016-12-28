January 09, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Free-zing temps mean free stuff 

Events for the week of Jan. 9-Jan. 15

By
4197469125_39c564f95d_o.jpg

Flickr user Martin Thomas

Latest in Features

It's cold. It's Monday. If you're like us you just spilled water all over your desk. Cheer up with free stuff.

Monday

Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow's stand-up comedy open mic at 9:30 p.m.

Chris Boone plays Americana at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.

Catch music from singer-songwriter Nick Collins at Locals Bar, every Monday night through Jan. 30.

Tuesday

Learn more about refugee conditions in Civil War South Carolina at Johns Island Library's lecture from Dr. Nic Butler at 10:15 a.m.

Mynt hosts locals open mic night at 10 p.m.

It's trivia night at The Pub on 61 at 7 p.m., the Tin Roof at 8 p.m., and Sip Tap Room at 7 p.m.

The Alliance for Full Acceptance and the Jewish Community Center host a book talk by author Julia Tarney who wrote My Son Wears Heels, at West Ashley Andolini's starting at 7 p.m.

Cutty's hosts a comedy night at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Head to St. Andrew's Regional Library at 1 p.m. for a guided nature walk around the library.

Get your open mic on at Elliotborough Mini Bar at 7 p.m.

Ward Buckheister jams at Rita's Seaside Grille at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Thursdays-Saturdays are DJ Dance parties at The Green Room on Folly Road, starting at 9 p.m.

The Main Library hosts a screening of Mad Tiger, a film about best friends who come to a crossroads. Film starts at 6 p.m.

Learn more about Hamilton and his connection to John Laurens at the Main Library with Dr. Nic Butler at 6 p.m.

Hungry Monk Music presents: She Don't Lie, a JJ Cale Tribute on the deck at the PoHo at 6:30 p.m.

University of Virginia's University Singers will present an a capella performance at St. John's Lutheran Church at 7 p.m.

The Daniel Island Library hosts a lecture series, What in the World, a discussion group on world history and current events at 10:15 a.m.

Friday

Happy Loading Dock, day, Charleston. Head to Palmetto Brewing Co. for live music and food available for purchase from a local food truck, starting at 6 p.m.

53,63,73 is a group art show at Fabulon featuring works from older artists, with a reception from 5-8 p.m.

The Mill hosts Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands at 10 p.m.

DYADO plays country music at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl at 8 p.m.

The Rescue Blues play blues, R&B, rock, and pop at Garage 75 at 10 p.m.

Monster Music & Movies hosts a listening party and happy hour where you can snag a free piece of pizza, from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday

The Johns Island Farmers Market is back this weekend, held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Swing by Saul Alexander Gallery to see original works by Kelly Bozarth.

Johnny & The Broken Hearts play country and honky tonk at The Mill at 10 p.m.

The Refuge hosts Off The Island, an acoustic cover band at 7:30 p.m. '

OK, so it's not a free event, but it don't cost a thing to cheer on Charleston Marathon runners, who will be kicking it down King Street starting at 8 a.m.

Head to Low Country Harley-Davidson at 10 a.m. for the Charleston H.O.G. oyster roast.

Sunday

Learn how to swing dance at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

Stroll through Riverfront Park and check out the cool sculptures from last year's competition.

Holy Cow Yoga hosts a zen meditation group at 7:45 a.m.

Jazz musician Richard Cavallo plays at How Art Thou at 7 p.m.

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS