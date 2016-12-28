Freeloaders: Free-zing temps mean free stuff 

It's cold. It's Monday. If you're like us you just spilled water all over your desk. Cheer up with free stuff.
Monday
Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow's stand-up comedy
open mic at 9:30 p.m.
Chris Boone plays Americana at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.
Catch music from singer-songwriter Nick Collins
at Locals Bar, every Monday night through Jan. 30.
Tuesday
Learn more about refugee conditions
in Civil War South Carolina at Johns Island Library's lecture from Dr. Nic Butler at 10:15 a.m.
Mynt hosts locals open mic
night at 10 p.m.
It's trivia night at The Pub on 61
at 7 p.m., the Tin Roof
at 8 p.m., and Sip Tap Room
at 7 p.m.
The Alliance for Full Acceptance and the Jewish Community Center host a book talk by author Julia Tarney who wrote My Son Wears Heels
, at West Ashley Andolini's starting at 7 p.m.
Cutty'
s hosts a comedy night at 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Head to St. Andrew's Regional Library at 1 p.m. for a guided nature walk
around the library.
Get your open mic
on at Elliotborough Mini Bar at 7 p.m.
Ward Buckheister
jams at Rita's Seaside Grille at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Thursdays-Saturdays are DJ Dance parties
at The Green Room on Folly Road, starting at 9 p.m.
The Main Library
hosts a screening of Mad Tiger, a film about best friends who come to a crossroads. Film starts at 6 p.m.
Learn more about Hamilton and his connection to John Laurens
at the Main Library with Dr. Nic Butler at 6 p.m.
Hungry Monk Music presents: She Don't Lie, a JJ Cale Tribute
on the deck at the PoHo at 6:30 p.m.
University of Virginia's University Singers
will present an a capella performance at St. John's Lutheran Church at 7 p.m.
The Daniel Island Library
hosts a lecture series, What in the World, a discussion group on world history and current events at 10:15 a.m.
Friday
Happy Loading Dock, day, Charleston. Head to Palmetto Brewing Co
. for live music and food available for purchase from a local food truck, starting at 6 p.m.
53,63,73
is a group art show at Fabulon featuring works from older artists, with a reception from 5-8 p.m.
The Mill hosts Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands at 10 p.m.
DYADO
plays country music at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl at 8 p.m.
The Rescue Blues play blues, R&B, rock
, and pop at Garage 75 at 10 p.m.
Monster Music & Movies hosts a listening party and happy hour
where you can snag a free piece of pizza, from 5-8 p.m.
Saturday
The Johns Island Farmers Market
is back this weekend, held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Swing by Saul Alexander Gallery to see original works by Kelly Bozarth.
Johnny & The Broken Hearts play country and honky tonk
at The Mill at 10 p.m.
The Refuge hosts Off The Island,
an acoustic cover band at 7:30 p.m. '
OK, so it's not a free event, but it don't cost a thing to cheer on Charleston Marathon
runners, who will be kicking it down King Street starting at 8 a.m.
Head to Low Country Harley-Davidson at 10 a.m. for the Charleston H.O.G. oyster
roast.
Sunday
Learn how to swing dance at Prohibition
at 6:30 p.m.
Stroll through Riverfront Park
and check out the cool sculptures from last year's competition.
Holy Cow Yoga hosts a zen meditation
group at 7:45 a.m.
Jazz musician Richard Cavallo plays at How Art Thou
at 7 p.m.