Freeloaders: Free-ky good fun 

It's as if Halloween has lasted an entire week ... oh wait ... but alas, we have come to its end, the actual day of Oct. 31. Hip, hip, hooray. Make sure you've got your bowls of candy ready for the kiddos in your neighborhood — it's a great way to show all the young 'uns what freeloading is all about. Speaking of, read on for everything free going down in the Lowcountry this week.
Monday
A Halloween Carnival
will be held on IOP at the Rec Center starting at 5 p.m.
Stop by Redux to check out local artist Lisa Shimko's current exhibition, Lowcountry Water Halos
, running through Dec. 6.
The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art features two exhibitions, Peter Eudenbach
's This is Not an Object and Sara Angelucci's Aviary.
Rodeo Clown
plays Grateful Dead covers on the deck at Charleston Pour House at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Jam to some American and folk from Duane Mark
at the Recovery Room.
Singer-songwriter Josh Roberts
takes the stage at Rita's Seaside Grille at 6 p.m.
Learn all about coffee cupping
at Mercantile.
Tuesday is shag night
at Carolina Ale House starting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Avery Research Center hosts a lecture, The Lost Promise
of the South Carolina Constitutional Convention of 1868, where author and historian Damon L. Fordham will discuss his research on the South Carolina Constitutional Convention of 1868. The talk takes place from noon-1:15 p.m.
Keep your lecture spree going by heading to MUSC's Basic Science Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. for a talk from Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz
, "Thomas Dent Mutter and his fight to bring humanity into 19th century medicine."
The parties don't stop y'all. Head to Mex 1 for a Day of the Dead party
, kicking off at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Head to Germain Dermatology for the eighth annual sparkle party
, featuring giveaways, live demonstrations, cocktails, and appetizers, kicking off at 1 p.m. The event is free but be sure to RSVP.
North Charleston City Gallery presents the opening reception for Cory McBee's exhibition, Breaking Waves,
from 5-7 p.m.
Amy Driggers' company Taxidermy hosts a grand opening celebration of its longterm pop up store
at 32 Vendue Range from 6-9 p.m.
Friday
It's first Fridays on Broad which means free art
all over the place, from 5-8 p.m.
Of course, North of Broad has plenty of art galleries, too. Check out Mitchell Hill's reception for Hirona Matsuda's series Climb,
from 5-8 p.m.
Corneau Goldsmithing
Jewelry Gallery hosts a reception for Hilton Head's J.K. Crum and his coastal romanticism paintings, from 5-8 p.m.
Helena Fox Fine Art features new paintings
by West Fraser along with new jewelry from Cumberland Island artist Gogo Ferguson from 5-8 p.m.
The Palmetto Loading Dock series features free live music and food available for purchase. And beer too, of course. Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Get your guffaws at Kickin' Chicken's Comedy
night at their Summerville location at 10 p.m.
Saturday
Celadon celebrates 22 years i
n Mt. Pleasant with a big 'ol party featuring over 25 local vendors, food trucks, and live music, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
It's Vinyl Saturday at Monster Music & Movies, where you can get 20 percent off all vinyl, new and used.
Head to Joseph Floyd Manor from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for Community Dye Day
with Enough Pie.
Omar Shrine Temple hosts the Artisans and Crafters
Show from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Folly Beach Jazz festival will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. and Sunday 1-10:30 p.m. at Folly River Park
.
The Johns Island Farmers Market
, at 3546 Maybank Hwy, features all kinds of local vendors, and is held every week from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday
Swing dance
your Sunday away at Prohibition starting 6:30 p.m.
Get your zen on at Holy Cow Yoga's meditation group
, from 7:45-9:45 a.m.
Head to Pour House's Sunday Brunch farmers
market from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.