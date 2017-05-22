Freeloaders: Free in the USA 

Happy almost-Memorial Day Charleston. Gear up for the three day-long weekend with a week full of free fun.
Monday
Rick Reynolds
performs at the Banana Cabana starting at 6 p.m.
Get down with Darius Ruckus' alt-country
at Loggerhead's Beach Grill.
Tuesday
The Pleasant Speaker’s Toastmaster’s club
offers advice on communication and ways to better achieve personal and professional goals at St. Peter’s Church in Mt. Pleasant from 6 p.m. on.
Pop into Lagunitas Taproom for a performance from Bringers of Dawn
, starting at 4:20 p.m.
Psymposia
advocates for drug reform from 6-10 p.m. at Freehouse Brewery; they’ll be screening the film, “A New Understanding,” and will include a discussion session.
Wednesday
One of Garden and Gun’s retail arms, Fieldshop
, hosts a pop up hat shop from 5-7 p.m.
Swing by Cannon Green
from 5-7 p.m. to check out the some of the goods local businesses have to offer — plus, there’ll be cocktails and snacks available (for purchase) on site.
The Edisto Arts and Crafts
market shows off the local talent all day Wednesday, starting at 9 and ending at 5 at Bay Creek Park.
Thursday
The Bushels perform
live starting at 6 p.m. over at Edmund’s Oast.
MUSC offers an afternoon Farm & Work
at their own urban farm, once at 12:15 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Learn about urban farming, work in the garden, and bring home some fresh produce.
Knock out two birds with one stone from 5-9 p.m. at Taco Boy — browse Red Rose's vintage
offerings and grab a quick bite.
Total Wine & More offers the chance to sample up to eight
different craft beers from 3-7 p.m.
Friday
Celebrate the start of Spoleto at noon over at City Hall, with an appearance from the Mayor and several special performances.
Piccolo Spoleto kicks off at the Customs House with an 8 p.m. Sunset Serenade, featuring a performance from the Charleston City Orchestra.
Monster Music & Movies
hands out free pizza at their weekly listening party/happy hour from 5-8 p.m.
The Funktastics will be bringing their stylings to the Commodore
all night long.
Saturday
Positional Ambivalence, Gabriel Lovejoy’s exhibit at Redux Art Gallery
, will explore the concept of truth, beginning at noon.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gibbes, Charles Williams
will create Civil Rights Movement inspired artwork.
The Charleston Symphony
Youth Orchestra will perform at 12 p.m. at Charleston Music Hall.
Chicago-based barre studio the Barre Code
hosts an opening reception from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., offering free classes and snacks.
Belles Canto
, a female vocal ensemble from Aiken, will be showcasing their diverse talents at Trinity Methodist Church starting at 12 p.m.
Sunday
Enjoy a USA themed concert
at the Customs House from 12-1 p.m.
The Charleston Children’s
choir brings an a capella performance to the Second Presbyterian church at 12:30 p.m.
Republic hosts a jazz jam at 7:30 p.m, where all jazz artists
are invited to share their music and share in the atmosphere.
Take part in a free swing dance lesson, featuring a performance from the V-Tones
, at Prohibition, starting at 6:30 p.m.