January 02, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Free fall into the New Year 

Events for the week of Jan. 2-8

By
click to enlarge 7770891970_2ec9198b16_k.jpg

Flickr user Ron Cogswell

Latest in Features

Happy 2017, Charleston. If you're still hungover from the food, fun, and, well, booze that defines the holiday season, we're with ya. Start the New Year fresh, with a fat wallet to boot. Here's what's free this week.

Monday

Taylor McCleskey plays jams at Rita's Seaside Grille at 6 p.m.

Head to the Pour House for Grateful Dead tribute band, Rodeo Clown, at 6 pm.

Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow's stand-up comedy open mic at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Rico and Miranda play indie music at Lagunitas Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.

The Black Diamond Band jams out at The Commodore at 9 p.m.

It's locals open mic night at Mynt at 10 p.m.

It's trivia night at The Pub on 61 at 7 p.m., the Tin Roof at 8 p.m., and Sip Tap Room at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

The Good Times duo play jams at Locals Bar at 7:30 p.m.

Midnight City plays party jams at Bay Street Biergarten at 7 p.m.

Head to Loggerhead's for karaoke with DJ E at 10 p.m.

It's open mic night at the Elliotborough Mini Bar at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Get down with DJ Jake Butler at the King Street Public House at 10 p.m.

The Saul Alexander Gallery hosts Dog and a Pony Show's opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. The show features original works by Charleston artist Kelly Bozarth.

It's a DJ dance party every Thursday-Saturday at The Green room on Folly Road at 9 p.m.

Get your karaoke fix at Art's Bar & Grill, Local 616, or The Pub on 61.

Friday

Head to First Fridays on Broad, where you can get your fix of free art and wine from 5-8 p.m.

Chris Boone plays with James Frolio at 5 p.m. at Holy City Brewing.

The Louie D Project plays R&B and Funk at Southside 17 at 9 p.m.

From 5-8 p.m. at Monster Music you can grab a free slice of pizza and check out a different storewide sale every week.

The PoHo Family Funk Revue takes the Pour House stage with Mike Quinn at 6:30 p.m.

Palmetto Brewing's Loading Dock series features free, live music, and food available for purchase from a food truck. Fun starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Compass on King presents the Charleston Hype Showcase.

Fish Out of Water play jams at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 3 p.m.

Catch Whiskey Diablo's gutter country at Burns Alley.

Faculty Lounge hosts '70s on the 7th at 10 p.m.

Sunday

Stroll through Riverfront Park's national outdoor sculpture competition and exhibition now through March.

It's Second Sundays on King Street, from 1-5 p.m.

Dallas Baker & Friends play Americana and folk music at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.

Swing Dance at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

Get your zen on at Holy Cow Yoga at a zen meditation group at 7:45 a.m.

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS