Freeloaders: Free fall into the New Year 

Happy 2017, Charleston. If you're still hungover from the food, fun, and, well, booze that defines the holiday season, we're with ya. Start the New Year fresh, with a fat wallet to boot. Here's what's free this week.
Monday
Taylor McCleskey
plays jams at Rita's Seaside Grille at 6 p.m.
Head to the Pour House for Grateful Dead tribute band, Rodeo Clown
, at 6 pm.
Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow's stand-up comedy
open mic at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Rico and Miranda
play indie music at Lagunitas Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.
The Black Diamond Band jams out at The Commodore
at 9 p.m.
It's locals open mic
night at Mynt at 10 p.m.
It's trivia night at The Pub on 61
at 7 p.m., the Tin Roof
at 8 p.m., and Sip Tap Room
at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
The Good Times duo
play jams at Locals Bar at 7:30 p.m.
Midnight City plays party jams at Bay Street Biergarten
at 7 p.m.
Head to Loggerhead's for karaoke with DJ E
at 10 p.m.
It's open mic night at the Elliotborough Mini Bar
at 7 p.m.
Thursday
Get down with DJ Jake Butler at the King Street Public House
at 10 p.m.
The Saul Alexander Gallery hosts Dog and a Pony Show's opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. The show features original works by Charleston artist Kelly Bozarth.
It's a DJ dance party
every Thursday-Saturday at The Green room on Folly Road at 9 p.m.
Get your karaoke fix at Art's Bar & Grill
, Local 616
, or The Pub on 61.
Friday
Head to First Fridays on Broad,
where you can get your fix of free art and wine from 5-8 p.m.
Chris Boone
plays with James Frolio at 5 p.m. at Holy City Brewing.
The Louie D Project plays R&B and Funk
at Southside 17 at 9 p.m.
From 5-8 p.m. at Monster Music
you can grab a free slice of pizza and check out a different storewide sale every week.
The PoHo Family Funk Revue
takes the Pour House stage with Mike Quinn at 6:30 p.m.
Palmetto Brewing's Loading Dock
series features free, live music, and food available for purchase from a food truck. Fun starts at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Compass on King presents the Charleston Hype Showcase.
Fish Out of Water
play jams at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 3 p.m.
Catch Whiskey Diablo
's gutter country at Burns Alley.
Faculty Lounge hosts '70s on the 7th
at 10 p.m.
Sunday
Stroll through Riverfront Park
's national outdoor sculpture competition and exhibition now through March.
It's Second Sundays on King Street
, from 1-5 p.m.
Dallas Baker & Friends
play Americana and folk music at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.
Swing Dance at Prohibition
at 6:30 p.m.
Get your zen on at Holy Cow Yoga at a zen meditation group
at 7:45 a.m.