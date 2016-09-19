September 19, 2016 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Free fall into fall 

Events for the week of Sept. 19-Sept. 25

By
click to enlarge fount.jpg

Flickr user ktbuffy

Latest in Features

This Thursday marks the first day of fall, a.k.a. the most wonderful time of the year. If y'all don't love the heck out of all things pumpkin patch, football, and cool breezes, then you've never enjoyed an oyster roast or tailgate in the Lowcountry. Read on for some of those aforementioned activities that also fall into the free category. 

Monday

Explore the similarities between print and theater art at On & Off the Page, a City Gallery exhibition at 34 Prioleau St.

Drink ‘til it’s funny is pretty self-explanatory. Hit up the open mic night at 9:30 p.m. at The Sparrow.

Jam to some indie folk with Rivers at 10 p.m. at The Mill.

Caustic Casanova performs fo free at Burns Alley. 

Head to Simons Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m. for a lecture about Charleston's music scene. 

Tuesday

Pick up some fresh produce at the Mt. Pleasant farmers market, open from 3:30-7 p.m. at 645 Coleman Blvd.

Join Oak Brewery and Persimmon Cafe for a block party at Earth Fare shopping center in Summerville from 6-9 p.m. Food, beer, music and raffles.

Class it up with the James Slater saxophone trio at High Cotton, starting at 6 p.m.

Belt it out at karaoke with Blaze at 10 p.m. at Max and Henry’s, 1175 Folly Rd.

Midnight City plays every cover you wanna hear at Rita's starting at 7 p.m. 

Wednesday

Head to Brittlebank Park to stargaze with local astronomy enthusiasts, starting at 6 p.m. 

Check out Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, a bluegrass group playing at 10 p.m. at The Pour House.

Bingo isn’t just for old people. Drink and play at The Tin Roof at 7 p.m.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Compete in music trivia at 6 p.m. at FILL, 1150 Hungry Neck Blvd.

Thursday

Have you been to Riverfront Park's outdoor sculpture exhibition? Check it out at 1001 Everglades Drive. 

The Mt. Pleasant business and community expo will be held at the Omar Shrine Temple from 2-7 p.m.

Head to the Halsey to peruse works by current exhibition artist Fahamu Pecou.

Catch a free screening of Beer Runners at the Charleston Music Hall at 8:15 p.m. If you're feeling really ambitious join fellow beer runners at Hampton Park at 7 p.m. and run to CMH. 

Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre and 103.5 WEZL host Sounds of September, featuring food beer and wine, and live music from 6-8 p.m.

Get down with some experimental music from Elka Bong at Tua Lingua at 7 p.m. 

Friday

This is the last weekend to check out Robert Lange Studios' exhibition, Regeneration, open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Get down with a DJ dance party at the Green Room starting at 9 p.m. 

Catch tunes from Dylan Swinson at the Charleston Sports Pub at 9:30 p.m. 

You can catch a free show from the Rescue Blues at Charleston Beer Works at 10:30 p.m. 

Head to the opening reception of Jamea Richmond-Edwards' exhibition Take Me Away at the Southern, starting at 7 p.m.

Every Friday Monster Music & Movies hosts a listening party and happy hour from 5-8 p.m. featuring a storewide sale and a slice of 'za.

The Pour House hosts the Family Funk Revue with Mike Quinn at 6:30 p.m. 

It's Friday which means it's another evening well spent on Palmetto Brewery's loading dock, with live music kicking off at 6 p.m. 

Saturday

Happy Farmers Market day. Get some of that fresh fall produce in Marion Square from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Jam out to Danny May at Loggerhead's at 6 p.m. 

Dorothy Allston Rogers' current exhibition at the North Charleston City Gallery is open now through the end of the month, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Deadwin rocks out at Stereo 8 at 7 p.m.

Get down with the Shakin' Martinis at Planet Follywood at 9 p.m. 

The Lowcountry Heart Walk will be held at Liberty Square downtown starting at 8 a.m.

Bring your kiddos to the Little Mozart Circus, held in Marion Square from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 

The Wheel to Surf Adaptive Recreation Expo will be held at Folly Beach County Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Edisto Beach Shrimp fest at Bay Creek Park is free until 5 p.m. 

Sunday

Start your Sunday with some zen meditation at Holy Cow Yoga, from 7:45-9:45 a.m. 

Sundays are for Pour House hangs. Kanika Moore and the Motown Throwdown play music starting at 11 a.m. Stick around for the Sunday brunch farmers market, held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 

Head out to Folly for tunes from the Soul Fish Band at Blu Restaurant & Bar at 2 p.m. 

Prohibition hosts swing lessons every Wednesday and Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. 

Peruse the Charleston Night Market now through December. 

The Royal American hosts September's iteration of Thrifters + Drifters from 12-5 p.m. 

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS