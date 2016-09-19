Freeloaders: Free fall into fall 

This Thursday marks the first day of fall, a.k.a. the most wonderful time of the year. If y'all don't love the heck out of all things pumpkin patch, football, and cool breezes, then you've never enjoyed an oyster roast or tailgate in the Lowcountry. Read on for some of those aforementioned activities that also fall into the free category.
Monday
Explore the similarities
between print and theater art at On & Off the Page, a City Gallery exhibition at 34 Prioleau St.
Drink ‘til it’s funny is pretty self-explanatory. Hit up the open mic
night at 9:30 p.m. at The Sparrow.
Jam to some indie folk
with Rivers at 10 p.m. at The Mill.
Caustic Casanova performs fo free at
Burns Alley.
Head to Simons Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m. for a lecture about
Charleston's music scene.
Tuesday
Pick up some fresh produce at the Mt. Pleasant farmers market
, open from 3:30-7 p.m. at 645 Coleman Blvd.
Join Oak Brewery and Persimmon Cafe for a block party at Earth Fare shopping center in Summerville from 6-9 p.m. Food, beer, music
and raffles.
Class it up with the James Slater
saxophone trio at High Cotton, starting at 6 p.m.
Belt it out
at karaoke with Blaze at 10 p.m. at Max and Henry’s, 1175 Folly Rd.
Midnight City plays every cover
you wanna hear at Rita's starting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Head to Brittlebank Park to stargaze
with local astronomy enthusiasts, starting at 6 p.m.
Check out Grandpa’s Cough Medicine
, a bluegrass group playing at 10 p.m. at The Pour House.
Bingo isn’t just for old people. Drink and play
at The Tin Roof at 7 p.m.
Think you’ve got what it takes? Compete in music trivia
at 6 p.m. at FILL, 1150 Hungry Neck Blvd.
Thursday
Have you been to Riverfront Park's outdoor sculpture
exhibition? Check it out at 1001 Everglades Drive.
The Mt. Pleasant business and community expo will be held at the Omar Shrine Temple from 2-7 p.m.
Head to the Halsey to peruse works by current exhibition artist Fahamu Pecou.
Catch a free screening
of Beer Runners at the Charleston Music Hall at 8:15 p.m. If you're feeling really ambitious join fellow beer runners at Hampton Park at 7 p.m. and run to CMH.
Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre and 103.5 WEZL host Sounds of September
, featuring food beer and wine, and live music from 6-8 p.m.
Get down with some experimental music from Elka Bong
at Tua Lingua at 7 p.m.
Friday
This is the last weekend to check out Robert Lange Studios' exhibition, Regeneration
, open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Get down with a DJ dance party
at the Green Room starting at 9 p.m.
Catch tunes from Dylan Swinson at the Charleston Sports Pub
at 9:30 p.m.
You can catch a free show from the Rescue Blues
at Charleston Beer Works at 10:30 p.m.
Head to the opening reception of Jamea Richmond-Edwards' exhibition Take Me Away
at the Southern, starting at 7 p.m.
Every Friday Monster Music & Movies hosts a listening party and happy hour from 5-8 p.m. featuring a storewide sale
and a slice of 'za.
The Pour House hosts the Family Funk Revue
with Mike Quinn at 6:30 p.m.
It's Friday which means it's another evening
well spent on Palmetto Brewery's loading dock, with live music kicking off at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Happy Farmers Market day. Get some of that fresh fall produce
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jam out to Danny May at Loggerhead's
at 6 p.m.
Dorothy Allston Rogers' current exhibition
at the North Charleston City Gallery is open now through the end of the month, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Deadwin
rocks out at Stereo 8 at 7 p.m.
Get down with the Shakin' Martinis
at Planet Follywood at 9 p.m.
The Lowcountry Heart Walk
will be held at Liberty Square downtown starting at 8 a.m.
Bring your kiddos to the Little Mozart Circus
, held in Marion Square from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Wheel to Surf Adaptive Recreation Expo
will be held at Folly Beach County Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Edisto Beach Shrimp fest at Bay Creek Park
is free until 5 p.m.
Sunday
Start your Sunday with some zen meditation
at Holy Cow Yoga, from 7:45-9:45 a.m.
Sundays are for Pour House hangs. Kanika Moore and the Motown Throwdown
play music starting at 11 a.m. Stick around for the Sunday brunch
farmers market, held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Head out to Folly for tunes
from the Soul Fish Band at Blu Restaurant & Bar at 2 p.m.
Prohibition hosts swing lessons
every Wednesday and Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
Peruse the Charleston Night Market
now through December.
The Royal American hosts September's iteration of Thrifters + Drifters
from 12-5 p.m.