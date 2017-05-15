Freeloaders: Free as can be 

Mondays, are we right? Get your fill of free to ease those weekday pains.
Monday
Check out Charleston’s oldest poetry open mic
night at East Bay Meeting house - if you’re looking to read your own work, be sure to sign up before the event begins (promptly) at 8 p.m.
Swing by Home Team BBQ for a Nashville-style open mic
night starting at 7 p.m., featuring Danielle Howle as emcee and some of Charleston’s best and brightest upcoming singer/songwriters.
Emerald Empire at Tin Roof
The Tin Roof hosts the Emerald Empire
band for a mix of funk, pop and blues, starting at 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Join the Social Justice and Racial Equity Collaborative at Emanuel AME church at the launch of the Living Your Truth series to discuss
and reflect on the issues of the past, present, and future, starting at 6:30 pm.
If you’re thinking about signing up for the Charleston Sprint Triathalon
, this clinic at James Island County Park is handing out free tips from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Award-winning Author, Candice Shy Hooper, will discuss her book
, “Lincoln’s General’s Wives,” at the Charleston Library Society from 3 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday
The Midnight City band will be playing
at Bay Street Biergarten from 7 p.m. on.
Charles Towne Fermentory and Avila team up to bring you and your crew a night of trivia
and Venezualan hot dogs, starting at 6 p.m.
Anyone interested in alternative energy should take part in this public forum; discussion will begin at the Hollings Center and run from 7 to 8 p.m.
Thursday
Join the neighborhood for a stroll
- food trucks, live entertainment, and trunk shows will all set up shop from 5 to 8 p.m.
Head over to Coastal Coffee Roasters for an acoustic jam session
starting at 7 p.m.
Guest speakers will join locals at the Blacklock House to discuss
feminism and related topics starting at TK.
Free wine, free jazz, and fine art abound at the Reinert Fine Art Gallery
from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Friday
The Halsey Institute will host a reception
for Tom Stanley’s exhibit, Scratching the Surface, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Night Caps
will be bringing their special brand of space funk to Smoke BBQ starting at 10:30 p.m.
The Striped Pig Distillery in North Charleston offers free tours
and tastings of locally crafted spirits from 3 to 7 p.m.
Kick off the weekend at Palmetto Brewing Company’s Loading Dock Series
, which features live music and local food trucks, starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Local authors meet
at the Charleston Public Library to discuss their work from 9 a.m. to noon.
The National Trust Kids to Parks Day
gives kids the opportunity to learn about the Civil War and the American Revolution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Moultrie.
Explore the beauty of Charles Pinckney National Park with a ranger-led walking tour
at 11 am.
Make the trip out to Johns Island to see all this year-round farmers market
has to offer, from local crafters to food trucks, anytime from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday
The North Mt. Pleasant farmers market
meets every Sunday at the Rusty Rudder from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Head to Unity Church to learn more about the Art of Tarot
from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where both beginners and experienced readers are welcome.
End the weekend with some new clothes; swing by Rec Room to peruse all that Red Rose Vintage
has to offer from 6 to 10 p.m.