Freeloaders: Flooded with freebies 

If you made it through the flooded Crosstown this morning without crying, screaming, or spilling boiling hot coffee onto your lap, first of all, congrats. Now celebrate those April showers with this week's totally free happenings.
Monday
Get that beach bod ready with Les Mills BodyCombat
, part of O2 Fitness Club's free shape-up series, at McMahon Park at 6 p.m.
PBR Week
starts today, with a PBR toast at Rec Room to celebrate it's nine year anniversary.
Tuesday
Get schooled about all the ins and outs of homeownership at this Origin SC Cocktails and Closings
event, held at Avondale Wine and Cheese starting at 5:30 p.m.
Check out works
by the South Carolina Watermedia Society at North Charleston's City Gallery from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Lunge over that mid-week hump with another Les Mills BodyCombat
session at 6 p.m. at McMahon Park.
Peruse local wares and meet the makers at Cannon Green's Makers + Shakers
event from 5 to 7 p.m.
Listen to renowned local painter West Fraser speak
about coastlines and landscapes at the Gibbes Museum of Art at 6 p.m.
Take a trip to the Edisto Arts and Crafts Market
, held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bay Creek Park.
Test your knowledge
and chow down on some Venezuelan hot dogs at this Charles Towne Fermentory trivia night from 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
Check out work
by mixed-media artist Eva Magill-Oliver and ceramicist Laura Cooke at Mitchell Hill Gallery from 4 to 9 p.m.
Watch the free screening
of Middleton Place's documentary Beyond the Fields: Slavery at Middleton Place
at the Charleston Museum at 6 p.m.
Head to Twisted Cypress Brewing between 4 and 8 p.m. for this Pint of Hope event
benefitting Lowcountry AIDS Services.
Carlo's Calligraphy and pressed flower designer Southern Bloom Press pop up
at Striped Pig Distillery from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Get in the football spirit at Deja Vu II starting at 8 p.m. for a draft party.
Hit up the Hanahan Gym and show off your table tennis
skills from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Friday
Listen to Charleston Museum chief curator Grahame Long and Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker speak about Dave the Potter, a South Carolina slave potter and poet.
Type Hike
, a design show featuring posters created by three local design firms, opens at The Southern at 6:30 p.m. (just for the weekend, though so be sure to check it out).
It's not too late to peruse the goods at One Love Collective, a pop-up shop at One Love Design House
, held through April 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Don't Mess With the Tiger — the band that is — plays at Lagunitas
at 4:20 p.m.
Rush over to the Murray Center to hear free music from the Terranova piano trio as part of CofC's rush hour concert series, at 6 p.m.
The Palmetto Loading Dock series
features live music, food trucks, and plenty of beer, kicking off at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Show that you care about Mother Earth at the Charleston People's climate march
, which kicks off at The Royal American at 9 a.m.
The Brew Cellar and Itinerant Literate team up to celebrate independent bookstore day
with a day of book and literature-themed events from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Head to Dorchester Road Regional Library at 11 a.m. for the El Dia de Los Ninos/ El Dia de Los Libres celebration of diversity and literacy.
Redolence plays acoustic music at Banana Cabana at noon.
Get your fill of punk jams
at The Tin Roof at 9 p.m. with SHEHEHE, Soda City Riot, and Hale Bopp Astronauts.
Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre hosts Fido Fest,
fun for the whole family, from 12-3 p.m.
Sunday
Rec Room celebrates nine years with PBR week
, featuring a big ol' party with games, food, and prizes this Sunday.
The City Gallery currently has a show, Slightly Askew,
on display, featuring works from Rebecca Davenport and Cabell Heyward.
Get your brunch on at the Sunday Brunch farmers market,
held behind the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 30th annual Blessing of the Fleet
and Seafood Festival takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.