Freeloaders: Feeling presidential ... 

Tomorrow's a big day for our country: we choose a new president. I think we can all agree that while this election season has been a crazy one, one thing hasn't changed: We still love free stuff. Read on for a campaign we can all get behind.
Monday
Check out Lisa Shimko's exhibition, Lowcountry Water Halos
, at Redux through December.
Drink until it's funny at The Sparrow's stand-up open mic
night starting at 9:30 p.m.
It don't cost a thing to check out the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art's current exhibitions (there are three, count 'em, three), including Diary of Dust
, which features video animation.
Tuesday
The Charleston Music Hall presents an art opening, Fulfilling the Void
, featuring figurative paintings from Heather Thornton, from 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday is trivia night. Get your butts to The Pub on 61
, The Tin Roof
, and Sip Tap Room.
Show off your skills at Palmetto Brewing Co.'s open mic night
, from 5-7 p.m.
Laugh at local comics at Cutty's comedy night
, starting at 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Swing by Dog & Horse Fine Art to check out British artist Ian Mason's paintings of dogs in his show, The Essential Dog.
Bingo! with Rex
takes place at the Tin Roof at 7 p.m. You can win drinks, so that's cool.
More trivia, more fun. Head to Kickin' Chicken
downtown or Drop In Gourmet Deli
and Bar on Folly Beach.
Get learned at CofC's free finance classes
, hosted by the School of Business' Microfinance Club from 6-7 p.m.
Prohibition hosts free swing dance l
essons starting at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Peruse Riverfront Park's national outdoor sculpture
competition and exhibition, now on display through next March.
Artist John Duckworth holds a reception in Fritz Porter from 6-8 p.m. displaying works from his exhibition AWAKE.
Head to Terrace Theater for the opening reception for visiting artist John Abrams'
exhibition and new mural from 6-8:30 p.m.
Meyer Vogl gallery hosts Inside and Out
: Paintings by Anne Blair Brown from 5-8 p.m.
Art and wine go pretty well together, right? Check out Escapada Living's Art + Wine
event, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. featuring tropical prints from artist Sophie Nemethy, wine tasting from 4-6 p.m., and raffles.
Avery Research Center hosts a roundtable presentation
from 6-8:30 p.m. about the Charleston Syllabus, a collection that links scholarly works to the shooting of the Emanuel Nine and race relations in general.
Friday
Real Estate Studio
features paintings from artists Susanne Frenzel and Faye Sullivan.
Circulo Hispano de Charleston presents a group exhibition
featuring works from Charleston and Columbia artists from 6-8 p.m.
YALLFest is back and better than ever. Starting Friday you can head to a bunch of panels and book signings
all over the city.
Get down with Palmetto Brewery's loading dock series
, featuring live music every Friday at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Manny's Neighborhood Grille hosts team bingo
at 7 p.m.
Catch a bunch of free flicks at the South Carolina Underground Film Festival
, held on Saturday and Sunday at the Olde Village Community Center in North Charleston.
Wonder Works hosts Elfstravaganza,
starting at 9 a.m., where attendees can enjoy treats, activities, and more.
The Grand Bohemian gallery holds a holiday pop-up jewelry
shop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The John L. Dart library hosts a bike rodeo and safety event
from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Park Circle hosts the fourth annual Rockabillaque
, featuring classic cars, a pin-up contest, vendors, swing dance classes and more from 11 a.m.-midnight.
Whitney Lake's fall festival
will have live music from Deadwin, hay rides, face painting, and more from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fabulon — Center for Art and Education presents works by Eugene Horne and Gena Grant from 5-8 p.m. in Realm of Memory.
Get your gaze on at Fort Moultrie, where the National Park Service and Lowcountry Stargazers have teamed up for a night of astronomy
starting at 6:30 p.m.
Head to Electic Cafe & Vinyl for a comedy mixtape
release party at 8 p.m.
Sunday
Tattooed Moose hosts the Red Rose Vintage
dream stream every Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Check out art at Fourth Wall Gallery in Avondale from 12-5 p.m. The space is hosting an exhibition, Anatomy of Self,
featuring a bunch of local artists.
Happy Second Sunday.
Get your King Street on and stroll downtown from 1-5 p.m.
Dr. Kendra Hamilton will do a poetry reading and book signing
at McLeod Plantation at 2 p.m.
Stop by the Pour House's Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.