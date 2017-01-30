January 30, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Feelin' Super free 

Events for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

By
24723253315_16e9157b97_h.jpg

Flickr user David Yu

While you are anxiously awaiting the Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Falcons, here are some freebie events to keep you busy leading up to the big game.

Monday

Dog & Horse Fine Art & Portraiture brings you national and internationally acclaimed art highlighting, yep, dogs and horses.

Saluda Shoals plays country-rock at Art’s Bar and Grill.

The Pour House’s Deck series presents Grateful Dead tribute band Rodeo Clown at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Learn about Indian life and culture through photography with ecologist Martha Strawn’s lecture, and then enjoy traditional Indian cuisine and beverages (at no cost to you).

Learning is fun, but it’s even more fun when alcohol is involved. Nic Butler informs you about the importance of beer, wine, and spirits with The Language of Libations in Early Charleston.

Today is the last day to catch Charleston artist Kelly Bozarth’s quirky paintings at the Dog (and a Pony) show at Saul Alexander Gallery.

You know when Tuesday comes along, Trivia isn’t far behind. Try someplace new, like Gene’s Haufbrau at 8 p.m., Home Team at 8 p.m., or Biergarten at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Check out EXIT/ALIVE : The Art of Anthony Dominguez and Ahead of the Wrecking Ball: Ronald Ramsey and the Preservation of Charleston until March 4th, exhibiting intricate works representing different ways to view the world.

The Paradise Road photography series continues to delight with over 13 photographers contributing to themes representing their own ideas of paradise.

King St. Public House hosts DJ Kosher Beats with jams to party to all night long, starting at 10 p.m.

The 2017 Heart and Soul Exhibition starts off with jewelry, mixed media artwork, and watercolors from local artists at the Grand Bohemian.

Wednesdays mean free swing dancing lessons at Prohibition, always at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Feeling jazzy? Us too. The Joy Project Jazz Quartet will definitely bring you joy with their West-Coast Style jazz at 6 p.m.

The Civil War and Black History Lecture Series continues at Daniel Island Library, focusing on key abolitionists from the American Revolution to the Civil War. 1:30-3 p.m.

Here’s to the opening night at Steve Hazard Studio, with 2-D and 3-D glass and metal sculptures.

Red Rose Vintage brings its trendy pop-up shop to Taco Boy downtown from 5-9 p.m. If only the tacos were free, too.

Friday

Karaoke the night away at the Green Goat starting at 10 p.m.

Really into pop-up shops? Crooked Crown hosts a men and women’s pop-up vintage clothing store with live music from 7-11 p.m.

North Charleston PAC hosts Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King in celebration of Black History Month.

Calling all Harry Potter fans. Hogwarts after Dark will be a magical party with games, snacks, potions, and a viewing of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Pt.2. 6-8:30 pm.

Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl will host Sondor Blue at 7 p.m., where you can groove to alt-rock jams.

It's the first Friday of the month, which means you can peruse art in downtown galleries for zero dollars. Head to art openings like Attention to Detail at Robert Lange Studios from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday

The 5th annual Sister Summit celebrates women of color with door prizes, vendors, a fashion show, and political commentators from noon-6 p.m.

Artist of the month Dorothy Allston Rogers exhibits her display Land, Sea, and Sky at East Bay Meeting House.

Try your hand (or feet) at Capoeira, a fun and unique form of martial arts combining acrobatics, sport, and music from 4-5 p.m.

Johns Island Farmers Market brings together Charleston’s best food vendors, live music, seafood, pastries, olive oil, produce, fresh honey, and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Learn more about plantation life with a ranger-led walking tour through Places and Spaces, Plantation Lives at Charles Pinckney National Historic Site.

Head out to Folly Beach to see country meet rock with the music of Whiskey Diablo at Planet Follywood. 10 p.m.

The Moon and You brings indie-folk music from 6-8 p.m. at Palmetto Brewing Company’s Unplugged series.

Sunday

Relax before your crazy week begins at Holy Cow Yoga’s zen meditation group.

Josh Hughett brings his singer-songwriter skills to The Refuge at 11 a.m.

Take a stroll through Riverfront Park and check out the national outdoor sculpture competition exhibits.

And later this week be sure to check out our Super Bowl roundup for the best free (and not as free) places to snack and drink while you catch the game this Sunday.

