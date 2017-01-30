Freeloaders: Feelin' Super free 

click to enlarge
While you are anxiously awaiting the Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Falcons, here are some freebie events to keep you busy leading up to the big game.
Monday
Dog & Horse Fine Art & Portraiture
brings you national and internationally acclaimed art highlighting, yep, dogs and horses.
Saluda Shoals plays country-rock
at Art’s Bar and Grill.
The Pour House’s Deck series presents Grateful Dead tribute
band Rodeo Clown at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Learn about Indian life and culture through photography with ecologist Martha Strawn
’s lecture, and then enjoy traditional Indian cuisine and beverages (at no cost to you).
Learning is fun, but it’s even more fun when alcohol is involved. Nic Butler informs you about the importance of beer, wine, and spirits with The Language of Libations
in Early Charleston.
Today is the last day to catch Charleston artist Kelly Bozarth’s quirky paintings at the Dog (and a Pony) show at Saul Alexander Gallery.
You know when Tuesday comes along, Trivia isn’t far behind. Try someplace new, like Gene’s Haufbrau
at 8 p.m., Home Team
at 8 p.m., or Biergarten
at 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Check out EXIT/ALIVE : The Art of Anthony Dominguez and Ahead of the Wrecking Ball: Ronald Ramsey
and the Preservation of Charleston until March 4th, exhibiting intricate works representing different ways to view the world.
The Paradise Road
photography series continues to delight with over 13 photographers contributing to themes representing their own ideas of paradise.
King St. Public House hosts DJ Kosher Beats
with jams to party to all night long, starting at 10 p.m.
The 2017 Heart and Soul Exhibition starts off with jewelry, mixed media artwork, and watercolors from local artists at the Grand Bohemian
.
Wednesdays mean free swing dancing lessons at Prohibition
, always at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Feeling jazzy? Us too. The Joy Project Jazz Quartet
will definitely bring you joy with their West-Coast Style jazz at 6 p.m.
The Civil War and Black History Lecture Series
continues at Daniel Island Library, focusing on key abolitionists from the American Revolution to the Civil War. 1:30-3 p.m.
Here’s to the opening night at Steve Hazard Studio, with 2-D and 3-D glass
and metal sculptures.
Red Rose Vintage brings its trendy pop-up shop
to Taco Boy downtown from 5-9 p.m. If only the tacos were free, too.
Friday
Karaoke the night away at the Green Goat
starting at 10 p.m.
Really into pop-up shops? Crooked Crown hosts a men and women’s pop-up vintage clothing store
with live music from 7-11 p.m.
North Charleston PAC hosts Struggle for Freedom
: The Life of Dr. King in celebration of Black History Month.
Calling all Harry Potter fans. Hogwarts after Dark
will be a magical party with games, snacks, potions, and a viewing of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Pt.2. 6-8:30 pm.
Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl will host Sondor Blue
at 7 p.m., where you can groove to alt-rock jams.
It's the first Friday of the month,
which means you can peruse art in downtown galleries for zero dollars. Head to art openings like Attention to Detail
at Robert Lange Studios from 6-9 p.m.
Saturday
The 5th annual Sister Summit
celebrates women of color with door prizes, vendors, a fashion show, and political commentators from noon-6 p.m.
Artist of the month Dorothy Allston Rogers exhibits her display Land, Sea, and Sky
at East Bay Meeting House.
Try your hand (or feet) at Capoeira
, a fun and unique form of martial arts combining acrobatics, sport, and music from 4-5 p.m.
Johns Island Farmers Market
brings together Charleston’s best food vendors, live music, seafood, pastries, olive oil, produce, fresh honey, and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Learn more about plantation life with a ranger-led walking tour through Places and Spaces, Plantation Lives
at Charles Pinckney National Historic Site.
Head out to Folly Beach to see country meet rock with the music of Whiskey Diablo
at Planet Follywood. 10 p.m.
The Moon and You
brings indie-folk music from 6-8 p.m. at Palmetto Brewing Company’s Unplugged series.
Sunday
Relax before your crazy week begins at Holy Cow Yoga’s zen meditation group
.
Josh Hughett brings his singer-songwriter
skills to The Refuge at 11 a.m.
Take a stroll through Riverfront Park and check out the national outdoor sculpture
competition exhibits.
And later this week be sure to check out our Super Bowl roundup for the best free (and not as free) places to snack and drink while you catch the game this Sunday.