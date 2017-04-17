Freeloaders: Feel free to dive on into this week's 'loaders 

Happy Monday y'all. Feel free to check out these rockin' events we've rounded up for you. There’s something for everyone, guaranteed to keep you entertained without a cost.
Monday
Head to McMahon Park for a free shape-up class
, where cardio and hip-hop dance come together for a fun workout.
Marjorie J. Spruill
will give a lecture on the battle for women’s rights and the polarized nature of American politics, starting at 6 p.m.
Head over to Home Team BBQ for some country music by Mercer and Johnson
, starting at 8 p.m.
Tuesday
There will be a talk at the Charleston Museum on ghost tourism
starting at 5:30 p.m., which will explore the effects of slave and ghost narratives on the way our nation’s past is represented.
If you think you’re smart (or just looking for some fun with your friends), check out trivia night at places like O’Brion’s Pub & Grille
, Biergarten
, or Gene’s Haufbrau.
You can view the works of Rebecca Davenport and Cabell Heyward at the City Gallery, who’s artwork and perceptions can be described as Slightly Askew.
Wednesday
The South Carolina Watermedia Society
has works of watercolor, gouache, and acrylic on display in the North Charleston City Gallery, so make sure to stop by and check them out.
Grab the kiddos and head to Brittlebank Park for stargazing
, and to learn more about the cosmos from professionals, starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Join Lowcountry NORML for their 420 Rally in Marion Square
, where they will be advocating for changing laws against cannabis.
M. Dumas & Sons
is turning 100, so stop by and join in on their celebration with a fashion presentation, cocktails, and snacks.
Reinert Fine Art Gallery holds Jazz in the Courtyard
starting at 5:30 p.m., where you can view the fine art in their gallery and enjoy complimentary drinks in the garden.
You can hear jams by Bad Weather, Neil Sawyer, and Tied for 1st at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl, starting at 7 p.m.
Friday
Browse the Charleston Style Exchange’s consignment sale
, with lots of brand and designer clothing at a fraction of the price.
It’s not exactly free, but for $2 you can get into the Charleston Outdoor Festival,
where there will be plenty of outdoor activities, cool vendors, races, contests, and food.
The King Charles Inn
hosts pop-up shop Versus Apparel, whose clothing line puts a twist on everyday apparel.
Watch the Disney classic Aladdin starting at 6 p.m.
, where there will be face painting, games, and crafts to keep the kids (and adults) entertained.
Saturday
Robert Lange Studios holds exhibit For the Love of Gray
, where Brett Scheifflee’s paintings of contemporary realism are on display from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Check out Comics, Creators, and the Earth
at Coastal Coffee Roasters, where they will be celebrating Earth Day with vendors, speakers, and comics.
It’s the 5th annual Crawfish Boil at LG’s by the Creek
, with plenty of crawfish, kids games and activities, drinks, and live music from 1-6 p.m.
Head over to Goose Creek for the sixth annual barbecue festival
, where there will be live music, plenty to keep the kids busy, and a delicious barbecue cook-off with samples available for purchase, going from 2-6 p.m.
Whiskey Diablo will be rockin out at Burns Alley
, with country and rock n roll tunes starting at 9 p.m.
Sunday
It’s the What Matters Most Festival at Waterfront Park in Mt. Pleasant
, an educational event exploring living life to the fullest with guest speakers and live performances.
Get your swing dancing in at Prohibition
, with a lesson and dancing starting at 6:30 p.m.
Take the kids to the third annual Lowcountry Kids Fair,
where there will be tons of free activities and events for them to experience, including bounce houses, face painting, characters, balloon animals, and vendors.
Check out the North Mt. Pleasant Farmer’s Market
held at the Rusty Rudder, where there will be local artisans, food, produce, and live music from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.