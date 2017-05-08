Freeloaders: Fabulously free 

click to enlarge
Normally those Hallmark commercials advertise to "dads and grads" but this week we'd like to give a shoutout to moms and grads, who both celebrate something this weekend. While we recommend you spend a little mula on your special grad or mother, you can also give them the #priceless gift of your free time.
Monday
Check out art around town that's part of Awakening V: King Tide, Enough Pie's month-long art installation/exhibition. There's Under the Sea
at Martin Luther King, Jr. pool and Vassiliki Falkehag's Illuminate
at The Southern.
Donate pajamas now through June 18 at all Mattress Firm locations in the Lowcountry.
Rodeo Clown plays Grateful Dead covers
on PoHo's deck at 6 p.m.
Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow starting at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Danielle Howle & Josh Roberts play Americana music at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.
Have a hankering to join a local orchestra?
Try out for the Summerville Orchestra at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 7 p.m.
It's comedy night at Cutty's
at 8 p.m. Local, uncensored.
The Black Diamond Band jams out at The Commodore
starting at 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Trek on out to the Edisto Arts and Crafts Marke
t, which takes place all day from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Get over the hump with trivia
and Venezuelan hot dogs from Avila food truck at Charles Towne Fermentory from 6 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
Get feedback from other writers at the LILA Writers' Group meeting
from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lance Hall.
Take a chance on your rhymes at Elliotborough Mini Bar's Poetry Night: The Unspoken Word
; each poet is allotted five minutes to read in this free-form poetry setting.
YAS Queen Bingo
is just as fun as it sounds: From 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Voodoo Tiki Bar and Lounge play bingo, enjoy drink specials, and listen to Voodoo dance jams by DJ MJ12.
Friday
Listen to Prof. Kathleen Foody discuss
"Muslims and the Media: From Oil Sheiks to Sharia Law" at 1 p.m. at the CCPL main branch.
Head to the Grand Bohemian Gallery between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to check out the opening night
of "Painting Colors of Passion" by Marilyn Sparks.
Listen to Americana artist Tim Falvey
play at Parson Jack's Cafe from 8 to 11 p.m.
Palmetto Brewery's Loading Dock series
kicks off at 6 p.m.
Stretch it out on Folly at this free yoga class
starting at 7 p.m. at the Folly Beach Community Center; BYOM (bring your own mat).
Saturday
Curt Butler live paints
at the Wells Gallery from 1 to 6 p.m.
Flowertown Underground hosts a free Shakespeare Master Class
from 1 to 4 p.m. led by Shakespearean actors Clarence Felder and Chris Weatherhead.
Drink some brews and read some books at Books and Beer
hosted by Itinerant Literate at the Brew Cellar from 1 to 7 p.m.
Bring your pup to this fundraiser
at The Barrel from 4 to 8 p.m. that benefits the Marine Corps Special Operations.
Laura Conners, nutrition and fitness director of Louie's Kids runs this grocery store
tour for up to five families.
Swing by the Park Cafe between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up some vintage duds from Red Rose Vintage.
Get in your steps and learn some history at the ranger-led walking tour
of the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site; tours start at 11 a.m.
Sunday
Take mom to Second Sunday on King
for a fun-filled Mother's Day.
For the outdoorsy moms, head to Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park
where kids and dads have to pay but moms get to adventure for FREE; sign up in advance for the free pass with the code MOMSDAY.
Get grounded at this early morning Zen Meditation Group
at Holy Cow Yoga from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m.
For moms who brunch
, head to Tattooed Moose (downtown location) for eats and vintage clothing, shoes, and accessories from Red Rose Vintage.