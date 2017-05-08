Freeloaders: Fabulously free 

May 08, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Events for the week of May 8-14

571326171_d2310f75a0_o.jpg

Flickr user Garden Solutions

Normally those Hallmark commercials advertise to "dads and grads" but this week we'd like to give a shoutout to moms and grads, who both celebrate something this weekend. While we recommend you spend a little mula on your special grad or mother, you can also give them the #priceless gift of your free time.

Monday

Check out art around town that's part of Awakening V: King Tide, Enough Pie's month-long art installation/exhibition. There's Under the Sea at Martin Luther King, Jr. pool and Vassiliki Falkehag's Illuminate at The Southern.

Donate pajamas now through June 18 at all Mattress Firm locations in the Lowcountry.

Rodeo Clown plays Grateful Dead covers on PoHo's deck at 6 p.m.

Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow starting at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Danielle Howle & Josh Roberts play Americana music at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m.

Have a hankering to join a local orchestra? Try out for the Summerville Orchestra at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 7 p.m.

It's comedy night at Cutty's at 8 p.m. Local, uncensored.

The Black Diamond Band jams out at The Commodore starting at 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Trek on out to the Edisto Arts and Crafts Market, which takes place all day from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Get over the hump with trivia and Venezuelan hot dogs from Avila food truck at Charles Towne Fermentory from 6 to 10 p.m.

Thursday

Get feedback from other writers at the LILA Writers' Group meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lance Hall.

Take a chance on your rhymes at Elliotborough Mini Bar's Poetry Night: The Unspoken Word; each poet is allotted five minutes to read in this free-form poetry setting.

YAS Queen Bingo is just as fun as it sounds: From 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Voodoo Tiki Bar and Lounge play bingo, enjoy drink specials, and listen to Voodoo dance jams by DJ MJ12.

Friday

Listen to Prof. Kathleen Foody discuss "Muslims and the Media: From Oil Sheiks to Sharia Law" at 1 p.m. at the CCPL main branch.

Head to the Grand Bohemian Gallery between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to check out the opening night of "Painting Colors of Passion" by Marilyn Sparks.

Listen to Americana artist Tim Falvey play at Parson Jack's Cafe from 8 to 11 p.m.

Palmetto Brewery's Loading Dock series kicks off at 6 p.m.

Stretch it out on Folly at this free yoga class starting at 7 p.m. at the Folly Beach Community Center; BYOM (bring your own mat).

Saturday

Curt Butler live paints at the Wells Gallery from 1 to 6 p.m.

Flowertown Underground hosts a free Shakespeare Master Class from 1 to 4 p.m. led by Shakespearean actors Clarence Felder and Chris Weatherhead.

Drink some brews and read some books at Books and Beer hosted by Itinerant Literate at the Brew Cellar from 1 to 7 p.m.

Bring your pup to this fundraiser at The Barrel from 4 to 8 p.m. that benefits the Marine Corps Special Operations.

Laura Conners, nutrition and fitness director of Louie's Kids runs this grocery store tour for up to five families.

Swing by the Park Cafe between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up some vintage duds from Red Rose Vintage.

Get in your steps and learn some history at the ranger-led walking tour of the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site; tours start at 11 a.m.

Sunday

Take mom to Second Sunday on King for a fun-filled Mother's Day.

For the outdoorsy moms, head to Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park where kids and dads have to pay but moms get to adventure for FREE; sign up in advance for the free pass with the code MOMSDAY.

Get grounded at this early morning Zen Meditation Group at Holy Cow Yoga from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m.

For moms who brunch, head to Tattooed Moose (downtown location) for eats and vintage clothing, shoes, and accessories from Red Rose Vintage.

