Freeloaders: Fa-la-la-la-la-Free 

Y'all feeling those post-holiday blues yet? We hope not, because New Year's Eve is on the horizon and if you're like us you're also pretty damn ready to ring in the New Year. We've rounded up a bunch of free stuff for you to enjoy this week, including some free NYE events. Stay tuned for the full NYE guide coming later this week.
Monday
Head to Marion Square at 5 p.m. for the Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting
, featuring drummers and dancers, along with local Kwanzaa leaders.
Dallas Baker & Friends
trio play Americana and bluegrass at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m. today and tomorrow.
The Curls w/ Southern Femisphere play rock at the Tin roof
at 10 p.m.
Faculty Lounge is hosting a Boxing Day party
starting at 9 p.m. — bring a canned good to get drink specials.
Tuesday
Dylan Swinson
plays acoustic, pop, and rock at Republic at 7 p.m.
Tyler Boone rocks out
at Rita's Seaside Grille.
Listen to Papa Dupree and Jojo
at The Pour House at 6:30 p.m. for blues, gospel, and Americana.
It's not too late to check out The Southern's current exhibition,99 Problems
(But a Print Ain't One).
Wednesday
Dave Grunstra
plays his music at Surf Bar.
Tom Crowley plays blues and pop-rock at Locals bar
at 7:30 p.m.
Craft Conundrum hosts a Speakeasy, an open mic
for singing, storytelling, poetry, and more, from 6-9 p.m.
The PoHo Family Funk Review
kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Head to Prohibition
for free swing dancing at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
It's Chanukah in the Square
from 4-6 p.m. in Marion Square. Attendees can look forward to the traditional lighting of the menorah, food, live music, and more.
Theatre 99 presents Blast Off Improv
at 7:30 p.m., a free comedy showcase.
Enjoy an Eastside Kwanzaa Celebration
, featuring a parade and feast, along with special guest speakers from 2-7 p.m.
DJ Pham
plays jams at King Street Public House at 10 p.m.
Friday
The Folly Beach Rhythm Section
plays Americana music at the Seanachai Social Club at 8 p.m.
Jimmy Landry plays at Garage 75
on Folly Road.
Head to the Purple Buffalo for psychedella from tomatoband
at 9 p.m.
The Green Room hosts a DJ Dance Party
at 9 p.m.
Get down with some karaoke at The Green Goat
at 10 p.m.
Get a free slice of pizza and check out a storewide sale at Monster Music & Movie
s from 5-8 p.m.
Palmetto Brewing Co.
hosts the Loading Dock Series at 6 p.m.
Saturday
There's still time to check out Belmond Charleston Place
's holiday train, on display through Jan. 2.
Take a walk through North Charleston's Riverfront Park, where you can check out the national outdoor sculpture
competition.
Curt Butler will be live painting at the Wells Gallery
at 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m.
DJ KY
plays jams at The Sparrow at 8 p.m.
If you get to King Street Public House
before 9 p.m. you can enjoy a free NYE throwdown (entry is $10 after 9 p.m.).
Mason Dixon plays at Trayce's Too
at 9 p.m.
Art's Bar & Grill hosts a Southern Fried NYE
with free champagne and party favors.
Celebrate New Year's all day at Ghost Monkey Brewery
, from 11- 1 a.m.
It's free to get into Charleston Beer Works' NYE party
before 9 p.m.
Ring in the New Year all day at Revelry Brewing Co.
Marion Square
is the home of Charleston's biggest family-friendly NYE bash, from 4-10 p.m.
Sunday
Warehouse hosts their world famous pajama party
brunch at 11 a.m.
After you plunge into the Atlantic
, head to Loggerhead's for a plunge party
with Rawberry Jam.
Start the New Year with a meditative flow class
at Holy Cow Yoga at 10:30 a.m.
Head to Pearlz for a shuckin' great start
to the New Year with the year's first oyster roast and live music from Sunflowers & Sin.
Mystic Vibrations
play reggae at Coconut Joe's at 5:30 p.m.