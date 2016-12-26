December 26, 2016 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: Fa-la-la-la-la-Free 

Events for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Y'all feeling those post-holiday blues yet? We hope not, because New Year's Eve is on the horizon and if you're like us you're also pretty damn ready to ring in the New Year. We've rounded up a bunch of free stuff for you to enjoy this week, including some free NYE events. Stay tuned for the full NYE guide coming later this week.

Monday

Head to Marion Square at 5 p.m. for the Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting, featuring drummers and dancers, along with local Kwanzaa leaders.

Dallas Baker & Friends trio play Americana and bluegrass at Lagunitas Charleston Tap Room at 4:20 p.m. today and tomorrow.

The Curls w/ Southern Femisphere play rock at the Tin roof at 10 p.m.

Faculty Lounge is hosting a Boxing Day party starting at 9 p.m. — bring a canned good to get drink specials.

Tuesday

Dylan Swinson plays acoustic, pop, and rock at Republic at 7 p.m.

Tyler Boone rocks out at Rita's Seaside Grille.

Listen to Papa Dupree and Jojo at The Pour House at 6:30 p.m. for blues, gospel, and Americana.

It's not too late to check out The Southern's current exhibition,99 Problems (But a Print Ain't One).

Wednesday

Dave Grunstra plays his music at Surf Bar.

Tom Crowley plays blues and pop-rock at Locals bar at 7:30 p.m.

Craft Conundrum hosts a Speakeasy, an open mic for singing, storytelling, poetry, and more, from 6-9 p.m.

The PoHo Family Funk Review kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Head to Prohibition for free swing dancing at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

It's Chanukah in the Square from 4-6 p.m. in Marion Square. Attendees can look forward to the traditional lighting of the menorah, food, live music, and more.

Theatre 99 presents Blast Off Improv at 7:30 p.m., a free comedy showcase.

Enjoy an Eastside Kwanzaa Celebration, featuring a parade and feast, along with special guest speakers from 2-7 p.m.

DJ Pham plays jams at King Street Public House at 10 p.m.

Friday

The Folly Beach Rhythm Section plays Americana music at the Seanachai Social Club at 8 p.m.

Jimmy Landry plays at Garage 75 on Folly Road.

Head to the Purple Buffalo for psychedella from tomatoband at 9 p.m.

The Green Room hosts a DJ Dance Party at 9 p.m.

Get down with some karaoke at The Green Goat at 10 p.m.

Get a free slice of pizza and check out a storewide sale at Monster Music & Movies from 5-8 p.m.

Palmetto Brewing Co. hosts the Loading Dock Series at 6 p.m.

Saturday

There's still time to check out Belmond Charleston Place's holiday train, on display through Jan. 2.

Take a walk through North Charleston's Riverfront Park, where you can check out the national outdoor sculpture competition.

Curt Butler will be live painting at the Wells Gallery at 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m.

DJ KY plays jams at The Sparrow at 8 p.m.

If you get to King Street Public House before 9 p.m. you can enjoy a free NYE throwdown (entry is $10 after 9 p.m.).

Mason Dixon plays at Trayce's Too at 9 p.m.

Art's Bar & Grill hosts a Southern Fried NYE with free champagne and party favors.

Celebrate New Year's all day at Ghost Monkey Brewery, from 11- 1 a.m.

It's free to get into Charleston Beer Works' NYE party before 9 p.m.

Ring in the New Year all day at Revelry Brewing Co.

 Marion Square is the home of Charleston's biggest family-friendly NYE bash, from 4-10 p.m.

Sunday

Warehouse hosts their world famous pajama party brunch at 11 a.m.

After you plunge into the Atlantic, head to Loggerhead's for a plunge party with Rawberry Jam.

Start the New Year with a meditative flow class at Holy Cow Yoga at 10:30 a.m.

Head to Pearlz for a shuckin' great start to the New Year with the year's first oyster roast and live music from Sunflowers & Sin.

Mystic Vibrations play reggae at Coconut Joe's at 5:30 p.m.

