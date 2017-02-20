Freeloaders: Clear skies and free events 

The forecast predicts a gorgeous week ahead, so keep yourself busy and free your wallet with these fun events we’ve rounded up.
Monday
Head over to Redux studios to see the black and white portraiture series by BadJon, with photography by Jonathan Stout
.
Drink Til It’s Funny stand up comedy routines, letting seasoned and amateur comedians try for laughs at the Sparrow.
Emerald Empire band
will be playing groovy songs at Tin Roof starting at 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Tuesdays mean trivia at various places throughout Charleston, including The Pub on 61
, Home Team
, and Biergarten.
Carolina Ale House hosts DJ Jim Bowers
for their shuck and a shag night, starting at 7 p.m.
Pour House continues their On the Deck
series with music from Dr. Phil Collins, along with Oliver Goldstein, Jeff Kozelski, Stuart White, and Jeff Wilson starting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Swing dance
your way into the night at Prohibition starting at 6:30 p.m.
Check out Chambers Austelle’s exhibit Birdcage
over at the new Beresford Studios gallery.
Take the kids over to Brittlebank park
to look at the stars through professional telescopes, and learn more about the cosmos from the experts.
Thursday
Stroll up and down King St. for Boutique Spring Stroll.
If you visit all seven of the boutiques on the roster, you get a complimentary drink from Kingdom, and are entered to win a prize package, which is pretty cool.
Enjoy tasty Gullah treats and educational storytelling
about Gullah culture from Bernadette Cali at Daniel Island Library.
Gaze at the art
of Ronald Ramsey and Anthony Dominguez at the Halsey Institute, always free and open to the public.
It's free to attend the Precious Metals Bridal Fashion show at Lordis Loft
, an evening of bridal fashions, drinks, sweet treats, and door prizes. Don’t forget to RSVP.
Friday
Grand Bohemian features the Heart & Soul Exhibition
, with displays of jewelry, mixed media artwork, and watercolor paintings.
Art Mecca of Charleston hosts group show Reclaimed Memories
, including artists works that focus on the power of nature and the past, forgotten places, and the ocean.
Kids and dogs
are welcome at the Palmetto Brewing Co.’s Loading Dock series, with live music and food trucks.
Friday is getting funky with the jams of The Funktastics
, playing at the Commodore at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Today’s the last day to explore the work of the Goose Creek Artist Guild,
a judged art show with a variety of subjects and media.
FollyGras is back
, with a parade and street festival in the center of Folly Beach including kid’s activities, food and drink specials, and artisans and vendors.
And after the parade and festivities, catch the masquerade party at The Green Room
, with a light show, DJs, and glow in the dark party favors.
Mex 1 hosts a Brazil Bash
with performances from Charleston’s Capoeira group and Batida 55, with drink specials, raffles, and live entertainment, starting at 6 p.m.
Johns Island Farmers Market
goes from 10 a.m.-2 .p.m, with fresh produce, artisans, vendors, and live music.
Red Rose Vintage
hosts a pop up shop at the Royal American from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., where you can shop and have brunch with your friends, all in one place.
Sunday
Shrimp City Slim will be playing blues tunes
at Mills House, starting at 11 a.m.
The Southern
hosts its last day of exhibits Paradise Road
and Paradise Out-Front
, featuring the photography of Eliot Dudik as well as other photographers interpretations of paradise.
Ward B. is a singer-songwriter playing at Art's Bar & Grill.
Head to the Sunday Brunch farmers market
at Pour House, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.