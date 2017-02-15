Outdoor enthusiasts, it's your favorite week of the year. The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition is about to take over the city and with it all the game, guns, and gear you could hope for. Plus, plenty of fun events for the fam and fido too. With that in mind, we've got the best of the fest covered for you here. Plus, in honor of SEWE's ode to all things wild and woolly, we've tracked down the city's most unusual pets. Sick of cats? How about a prairie dog? Just sayin'. For more SEWE events, check out charlestoncitypaper.com/sewe. Enjoy.
Word to the wise: don't tell Ray Durkee what he can or can't do. You might end up harboring an exotic rodent. — Stephanie Hunt
If you don't follow Lionel the Hedgehog on Instagram, we highly recommend that you stop what you're doing and get on your phone right now: his handle is lionelthehog. Got it? OK, cool, now we can proceed. — Connelly Hardaway
Mutombo is one of those animals you leave in your will," jokes Charleston native Joshua Fulton Fay. And with an estimated lifespan of up to 150 years, Fay's right. Lucky for him, and Mutombo, the pair seem quite smitten with each other. — Mary Scott Hardaway
Samson the dwarf miniature horse carries himself with all the pride and class that one would expect of an equine three-times his size. Standing about two-feet tall and weighing in at 150 pounds, he slowly paces around his James Island home, stepping out of his custom-built stable to greet anyone who might be passing by. With a shock of white hair crowning his head, Samson has a quiet, yet confident disposition, always prepared to take a snack from the hand of anyone generous enough to offer. — Dustin Waters