January 25, 2017 Calendar+Scene » Features

Event Update: Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle sold out, check out these events instead 

Hump day fun

By

Latest in Features

click to enlarge Laugh all the way to the bank with Theatre 99's reasonably priced night of fun. - T. BALLARD LESEMANN
  • T. Ballard Lesemann
  • Laugh all the way to the bank with Theatre 99's reasonably priced night of fun.
Happy hump day Charleston. We just learned that one of our City Picks for the week — the Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle at the American Theater — has sold out. While it's a bummer that you can't attend, we're always happy to see events for good causes like the American Lung Association sell out.

That said, fear not — there's still plenty of fun stuff going on tonight.

Every Wednesday for five bucks you can check out Laugh for a Lincoln at Theatre 99 at 8 p.m.

Tonight is a pay what you will performance of The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence at PURE Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Read our theater critic's review of the play here.

It's Charleston Wedding week, which means you can check out all things pretty and proper (for free) at the William Aiken House from 3-5 p.m., where Martha Stewart Weddings editor at large Darcy Miller will be speaking.

And if you really did want to hear some karaoke tonight, head to Sand Shack at 8 p.m., the Green Goat at 9 p.m., or Loggerhead's at 10 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS