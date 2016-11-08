November 08, 2016 News+Opinion » Features

#ElectionDay Guide 2016 

What to know before you vote

Tom Galmarini

Our endorsement for president, a look at local elections, and more of what you need to know before you head to the polls.
The Agenda: Heading to the polls; Absentee turnout way up; Roof jury selection put off
Vote, Y'all

Nearly 463,000 South Carolinians had cast absentee ballots by mid-day Monday, up nearly 30 percent from 2012. — Sam Spence

Nearly 463,000 South Carolinians had cast absentee ballots by mid-day Monday, up nearly 30 percent from 2012. — Sam Spence


Election Day: Deals and parties around #Chs
Election Day: Deals and parties around #Chs Drink the pain away

America: home of the brave and land of the crazy election seasons. We'd wax poetic about the candidates, political climate, etc., but let's get down to what you really care about: election day deals. Read on for stuff you can get for showin' off your civic duty. Oh, and for parties too. You'll want a drink after today. — City Paper Staff


Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Charleston, here's what you need to know on Election Day
Lordy, Lordy, Look Who's Forty (Five)

Well, it's finally election day. Whichever way the vote goes, it'll all be over by the time you go to sleep tonight. Thank goodness. — Sam Spence

Well, it's finally election day. Whichever way the vote goes, it'll all be over by the time you go to sleep tonight. Thank goodness. — Sam Spence


Why I'm wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt to the polls
Why I'm wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt to the polls T-shirt Weather

It’s that time of year again in Charleston. The sweet spot after the summer swelter has passed and the hurricanes have blown through, before the bite of our short winter hits. We’ve been drawn out of doors by the weather, rolled up our shirt sleeves to take in the finery of fall. — Jeremy Rutledge


Stegelin: Seize the ballot box
Stegelin: Seize the ballot box Decor, um....

Now is when voters decide what 'Making America great' really means
Now is when voters decide what 'Making America great' really means Election 2016

In a 1940 address written to young voters, President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid out the inherent problem associated with political campaigns and election season in general. And following what has felt to many like the longest, most negative election year in recent memory, his guidance still carries with it a weight of importance. — Dustin Waters


