November 08, 2016

Election Day Roundup: Deals and parties around the Lowcountry 

Drink the pain away

By

Take a trip to the Caribbean with Burwell's Dark & Stormy.
  • Provided
  • Take a trip to the Caribbean with Burwell's Dark & Stormy.
America: home of the brave and land of the crazy election seasons. We'd wax poetic about the candidates, political climate, etc., but let's get down to what you really care about: election day deals. Read on for stuff you can get for showin' off your civic duty. Oh, and for parties too. You'll want a drink after today.

Persimmon Cafe
Your I Voted sticker gets you 15 percent off of your entire order.

Bull Street Gourmet
 Get 10 percent off with your I Voted sticker until 5 p.m. Deal includes food only.

HoM
 And another 10 percent off of your food purchase ... with that same handy dandy sticker.

Bay Street Biergarten
 I Voted gets you a free pretzel all day.

Co
 Co is serving up half-off pho all day — no voting required.

5Church
 Get your 'Merica on with the made-for-election-day 'Merica Burger, created with gorgonzola, bacon, smoked tomato marmalade, and aioli ($12).

Glazed
Get half-off a presidential donut with your I Voted sticker. The Trumpkin is a pumpkin donut and the Clemon is a lemon donut.

Sticky Fingers
 Head to any Sticky Fingers location and receive a free dessert with your I Voted sticker.

Burwell's
Burwell's hosts a bar-cation, serving their bar menu items for half off. They're also mixing up specialty foreign adult beverages — get it, like you go on vacation to another country to escape the election?

Gnome Cafe
 Grab a free cup of Joe from Gnome Cafe with your I Voted sticker. The spot is open until 3:30 p.m.

Pour House
Election night coverage is more fun with friends — frenemies at this point maybe ... Head to Pour House from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. to watch the coverage on two big screens. Head there early to listen to Darius Ruckus on the deck, 4-6:30 p.m. for free.

Upper Deck Tavern
 Get your open mic on at Upper Deck which hosts an Election Night Dumpster Fire open mic session. Yeah. Fun starts at 9 p.m.

Charleston Beer Works
 Beer Works hosts The Last Supper: A Gypsy Experience tonight at 6:30 p.m. For $30 you have access to all-you-can-eat Cuban-style whole hog, empanadas, duck fried rice, and more, along with one draft beer. Grab your ticket here.

