Dunes West Adult Pool 

Dunes West adult pool

Staff Pick

OK, so we don’t condone breaking and entering. But, if you have a pal who knows someone who lives in Dunes West, by all means, take that friendship to the level it deserves: summer pool trips to the adult pool. Notice our clarification here — adult. The kids’ pool, which does have a totally badass slide, isn’t gonna fly in the heat of summer. You know that gator pond in Never Neverland? Yeah, that, but with kids. You need a clean, quiet, relaxed environment to truly enjoy a pool, and that’s just what Dunes West’s adult pool offers. —Connelly Hardaway

