November 09, 2016 Music+Clubs » Features

Drummer of the Year: Quentin Ravenel 

By
click to enlarge quintin-ravenel_04_jwb.jpg

Jonathan Boncek

Latest in Features

  • 2016 City Paper Music Awards

    Charleston's Favorite Musicians

  • Singer-Songwriter of the Year: Hunter Park (She Returns from War)

    Hunter Park, the singer-songwriter who performs and records under the name She Returns From War, writes from the heart.

  • Metal Band of the Year: Godwin Falcon

    Brutal is as brutal does. With songs like "Pink Sock" (check Urban Dictionary), "Whore Butt" (again with the Urban Dictionary), and "Headcrusher" (self-explanatory) in tow, Godwin Falcon has returned to reign over the CPMAs with an iron fist firmly wrapped around a cold Twisted Tea.

  • Hip-Hop Act of the Year: Little Stranger

    On their debut album Buddha the Beast Little Stranger uses hip-hop beats as a foundation for a kaleidoscopic array of sounds. Channeling everyone from the Gorillaz to Beck to the Beta Band, the duo, John and Kevin Shields, layers disembodied vocal samples, laid-back synth pop, Coldplay-style wide-screen grandeur, and, yes, the occasional blast of swaggering rap over tight, funky beats.

  • DJ of the Year: Party Dad

    Tay McNabb, a.k.a. Party Dad, developed his award-winning DJ reputation by taking the path less traveled. In a nightlife scene populated by EDM and hip-hop club tracks, McNabb digs for the obscure bangers, pulling out cult and outsider disco and funk tunes that populate dance floors like nobody else.
  • More »

It isn't just that Quentin Ravenel can play drums like he has six arms. It's that while he's pulling off a dizzying series of fills, beats, and rhythms, he's also singing. As the leader and focal point of his group, Quentin Ravenel & Friends, he can go from a soulful falsetto to a gospel shout, all while striking his drums, cymbals, and programmed pads with relish and precision.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Ravenel is part of a musical family. "I come from a line of singers and musicians. My mom Helen Freeman is a well-known singer around the Lowcountry," he says. "And my little brother Stephen Freeman tours playing keyboards for Mary J. Blige."

In fact, in terms of his singing, Ravenel lists his mom as his biggest influence, along with some perhaps surprising bigger names. "Anderson Paak is one of my favorite artists," says Ravenel, who also drums for another CPMA winner, Ben Fagan & the Holy City Hooligans. "He plays drums and sings and raps, and he recently got signed by Dr. Dre. I could go on for days, but I'm also influenced by Ben Fagan and Chris Brown."

When it comes to percussionists who motivated him to play in his youth (he learned to play drums before he learned to sing), he cites a similarly wide range of inspiration. "Eric Moore (Suicidal Tendencies, Bobby Brown, Diddy) has had a huge influence on my playing," he says. "So have Buddy Rich, Dennis Chambers, Mitch Mitchell, and Nate Smith."

As for doing two jobs at once, Ravenel says it's just a matter of hard work. "Well, it's far from easy," he says. "It's taken years of practice to be able to do them both. I would say my biggest challenge is choosing the right songs that I can execute gracefully as I play the drums — that and remembering lyrics."

Tags:

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS