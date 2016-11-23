Donate toys, coats to Tricounty Ministries at the Charleston Farmers Market this weekend 

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek
Donna Wall organizes clothes at Tricounty Family MInistries. Help add to their collection of kids' coats this weekend.
Charleston, you have been so generous this past week — we told you about the GoFundMe
we launched for Tricounty Family Ministries last Wednesday
to help them outfit an entire kitchen in their new location, and within two days you helped us meet the $20,000 goal. We've raised that goal to $50,000 and currently have $30,455
on the GoFundMe page, PLUS with an anonymous donation of $10,000, that brings the figure up to $40,455.
But monetary donations aren't the only way you can help: Tricounty Ministries also needs coats and toys to give the over 600 kids they serve at their annual Christmas brunch. You can donate new, unwrapped
kids' toys and new or gently used kids' coats this Saturday at the Charleston Farmers Market, held in Marion Square from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be bins set up next to the jump castles — and if you donate you will receive one free jump.
You can also donate toys and coats at Whole Foods and Roper St. Francis hospital until the Christmas Brunch, to be held on Dec. 19.