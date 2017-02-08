Six tales of everlasting romance set afire in our Holy City watering holes

For the record, we don't use the term dive bar as a pejorative. Quite the opposite. By our standards, a city is only as good as its dive bars, and Charleston is fortunate to have more than a few great ones (psst: there's the real story, Conde Nast). So is it any wonder that in these PBR palaces Holy City citizens have fallen in love? Yes, even in our digital age, when Match.com and Tinder are more likely to lead to marriage than a chance encounter, romance can still be found at your neighborhood dive. And, according to these six couples, all it takes is a late night, a few shots, and a little serendipity.