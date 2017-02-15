Sometimes you get surprises from the most unexpected of places. Take for instance this issue. For this latest round of Dish, I asked Chef Jacques Larson and his wife Carrie to guest edit. Shockingly, they agreed and immediately ran with the theme Slow Food. But the real surprise came in the quality of the content they curated. From a story about slow wine written by a sommelier to a feature on the arduous process of growing heirloom grains written by Chris Wilkins of Root Baking Co., I was happily surprised by how well non-writers could write. Who knew one of our local bakers was such a wordsmith? Hopefully you'll find something unexpected here too, and maybe a greater appreciation for the time, work, and commitment it takes to carry on the mission of Slow Food. —Kinsey Gidick
When a chef enters into the process of creating a menu, he or she has basically two options: a permanent menu or one that changes with the seasons. Executing a menu in a restaurant is all about decisions. And just like many things in life, the best choice is the hard one, the responsible choice. — Alex Lira
Italian food is well-suited to the Lowcountry's tastes. While universally appealing, it boils down to ingredient-driven cuisine with a strong sense of place and that is something Charleston does decidedly well. — Carolyn Larson
The notion of "slow" grain is a funny thing. A kernel of rice, wheat, or rye is as much a brazen reminder of our agricultural origins as it is a metaphor for our collective accomplishments since the earliest communities formed around the domestication of cereal crops. — Chris Wilkins
It's not news that many people are now aware of the possible effects of pesticides, herbicides, growth hormones, and antibiotics in our food today. If you've ever read anything by Michael Pollan, author of The Omnivore's Dilemma, you know the reengineering that's taken place within our food systems. — Jason Parrish
If you've eaten fish at a restaurant in Charleston, chances are you've seen the name Abundant Seafood on the menu. That's the company me and my husband Mark started in 2006. — Kerry Marhefka
Every so often, I'm fortunate enough to be asked to be a part of something really special. Perhaps the best part of getting older is that these inclusions seem to happen more frequently. — Jacques Larson