Sometimes you get surprises from the most unexpected of places. Take for instance this issue. For this latest round of Dish, I asked Chef Jacques Larson and his wife Carrie to guest edit. Shockingly, they agreed and immediately ran with the theme Slow Food. But the real surprise came in the quality of the content they curated. From a story about slow wine written by a sommelier to a feature on the arduous process of growing heirloom grains written by Chris Wilkins of Root Baking Co., I was happily surprised by how well non-writers could write. Who knew one of our local bakers was such a wordsmith? Hopefully you'll find something unexpected here too, and maybe a greater appreciation for the time, work, and commitment it takes to carry on the mission of Slow Food. —Kinsey Gidick