It’s no secret I love spring. There are just too many lovely things happening.

My hibiscus plants are in bloom, strawberries are ripe, and my birthday is just around the corner. What’s not to love? Well, I take that back. I nearly lost that loving feeling this weekend at the Marion Square Farmers Market. Pressed between what had to be record-breaking crowds, Charlestonians were acting all kinds of cranky. Now I confess, I had to quell my inner ginger, the sassy red-head inside me who wanted to tell people off for huffing and puffing and eye-rolling as they squeezed past loaded down moms rolling strollers and ADD dogs sniffing vegetables. But instead, I’m going to step on my soap box here to say this: Relax, Charleston. Next time you’re in the market about to blow your top because someone bumped you while you reached for some kale, take a second to pause and appreciate the fact that the only reason that happened is because we live in an area fortunate enough to have a farmers market (make that nearly a dozen), a market so good it nearly overflows with anxious shoppers scrambling to get area fresh veggies and fruit. What a luxury. What a gift. What a reason to be grateful. That’s the way I prefer to see it, at least. If that doesn’t help, next time you’re at the farmers market, try this: stop and smell the produce. A whiff of those strawberries and there’s no way you won’t feel better. —Kinsey Gidick