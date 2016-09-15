It’s no secret I love spring. There are just too many lovely things happening.
My hibiscus plants are in bloom, strawberries are ripe, and my birthday is just around the corner. What’s not to love? Well, I take that back. I nearly lost that loving feeling this weekend at the Marion Square Farmers Market. Pressed between what had to be record-breaking crowds, Charlestonians were acting all kinds of cranky. Now I confess, I had to quell my inner ginger, the sassy red-head inside me who wanted to tell people off for huffing and puffing and eye-rolling as they squeezed past loaded down moms rolling strollers and ADD dogs sniffing vegetables. But instead, I’m going to step on my soap box here to say this: Relax, Charleston. Next time you’re in the market about to blow your top because someone bumped you while you reached for some kale, take a second to pause and appreciate the fact that the only reason that happened is because we live in an area fortunate enough to have a farmers market (make that nearly a dozen), a market so good it nearly overflows with anxious shoppers scrambling to get area fresh veggies and fruit. What a luxury. What a gift. What a reason to be grateful. That’s the way I prefer to see it, at least. If that doesn’t help, next time you’re at the farmers market, try this: stop and smell the produce. A whiff of those strawberries and there’s no way you won’t feel better. —Kinsey Gidick
Can broccoli save the world? That may be a bit ambitious, but if Mark Farnham, Ph.D., has his way, the cabbage's humble green cousin will at least greatly shrink the country's carbon footprint. — Helen Mitternight
For years, the namesake of Molly & Me pecans could be found nestled beneath the towering pecan trees of Kay Holseberg's farm in Holly Hill, South Carolina. Laying comfortably and, most likely, snacking on a few of the passed over nuts from her owner's morning picks, Molly, a presa canario mastiff, was Holseberg's business partner — her daily companion as she spent hours picking up pecans from the trees. — Claire Volkman
When 2.3 million of Juanita Stanley's honeybees were killed by a pesticide spray in August, her business was not the only thing she had to worry about. Ten Lowcountry farms — most in Dorchester County — were lined up to use her bees as pollinators next spring. — Amanda Coyne
When I arrive at the hidden farm tucked down a dirt road on Wadmawlaw, there's still mist coming off Bohicket Creek. But even at this early hour, the farm is a whirl of activity. — Kinsey Gidick
Forget foreign cars and name brand jeans, today you're more likely to be judged by what's on your dinner table than where you bought your pants. Is that steak local, grass-fed, animal welfare approved? Did you pair it with a side of local, organic, heirloom potatoes? — Nikki Seibert Kelley
Lewey is a six-day old lamb. He's the first animal I meet on Darling Farm, stumbling around on four gangly legs. Farmer Jon Darling follows behind him, along with Gordon Darling, his father. Gordon picks up the lamb, a brown, tan, white, and black-speckled creature, and holds him tenderly. "This is Lewey. L-e-w-e-y, named after my great uncle," he says. "And this is Penne Pasta," he adds, pointing at a wriggling brown dog at our feet. — Connelly Hardaway
With the sun shining, bright green plants popping up, and baby animals frolicking in the fields, it would be easy to assume that business is back to normal after the devastation that Lowcountry farmers faced only six months ago with the 1,000-year-flood. But while farmers are looking forward to this season with hope, whether or not the season will deliver remains to be seen. — Nikki Seibert Kelley
John Warren and Josh Walker: a farmer and a chef, respectively, are both creative, optimistic, fair-haired, lean men with names so kinda-sorta-interchangeable, a person almost starts to mix their stories into one brew. And maybe they should. — Vanessa Wolf
Here at City Paper, we love food trucks. Many an editorial meeting has been derailed by discussions of what trucks have the best bites and where to find them. — Kinsey Gidick
The night before my scheduled interview with a fisherman, I get a text that reads: "sorry decided not to do article can't help our suffering fishery please don't use my info." When I ask if his buyer will at least speak to me, I'm told he's out too. Another man relays the message that even if I were his brother and writing this article, he wouldn't be a part of it. No one else is willing to talk. — Jessie Hazard