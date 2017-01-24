January 24, 2017 Music+Clubs » Features

Dead Horses move into uncharted territory on second album 

Shooting For The Moon

By
click to enlarge large_sky_dh.jpg

Provided

Kurt Vile & The Violators

w/ Luke Roberts
Thurs. Jan 26
9:30 p.m.
$10
Pour House
1977 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
(843) 571-4343
charlestonpourhouse.com

Latest in Features

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Kurt Vile and the Violators @ Music Farm

    • Sun., Jan. 29 $20-$22

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2017, Charleston City Paper   RSS