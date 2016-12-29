December 29, 2016 Music+Clubs » Features

Dead Confederate's T. Hardy Morris mixes rock noise and country heartache in his solo work 

Country Noise

By
click to enlarge T. Hardy Morris co-founded the Dead Confederates 10 years ago

Provided

T. Hardy Morris co-founded the Dead Confederates 10 years ago

T. Hardy Morris

w/ Shakey Graves
Fri. Dec 30
8 p.m.
$27.50/adv., $20/door, $50/two-day pass
Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
(843) 853.2252
charlestonmusichall.com

Latest in Features

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Shakey Graves w/ T. Hardy Morris @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m. $27.50+
    • Buy Tickets

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS