CofC's "Yes! I'm a Feminist" event raises money for Alison Piepmeier scholarship 

Margaret Pilarski, Alison Piepmeier and chair of the community advisory board Amanda Bunting Comen at a Yes! I'm a Feminist event
This year, the College of Charleston's fifth annual "Yes! I'm a Feminist" event is held in honor of the late Alison Piepmeir, a beloved CofC women's studies professor and CCP columnist
"More than anything, Alison always wanted more opportunities for her students — she knew the power of education and critical thinking and she was an encouraging figure to so many," says Margaret Pilarski, one of Alison's first students at College of Charleston
. "Before she passed away, we were able to let her know that we would be founding a scholarship in her name specifically for Women's and Gender Studies students. Since her death, the fund has raised donations from around the country from people who had never even met Alison, but maybe read her articles or blog, or heard about her through a colleague,"
The scholarship
was founded a week after Alison's passing; this year's recipient will be announced at the Feb. 27 event. Recipients must be in the Women's and Gender's Studies Program and active in leadership and activism. Once the $50,000 scholarship is endowed, CofC will be able to award a student $2,500 in Alison's name. "As a former student at CofC, I know how much $2,500 can change your year; students are able to use it for tuition, books, rent, supplemental income, or even it put it toward study abroad travel expense," says Pilarski.
The "Yes! I'm a Feminist" party takes place Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at The Cistern. Partygoers can expect drinks, dessert, and a space for active and progressive dialogue as well as live music by Leah Suarez.
Community Advisory board chair Amanda Bunting Comen says this about the annual gathering: "For women and men who identify as feminists, this is just a party to re-connect or introduce ourselves."