Twin divers launch from their platforms,

fold, tuck, extend, before the water accepts them

in unison, the splash as quiet as the light rain

that begins to fall on this house that is not ours,

grey waves gasping toward its cantilevered stilts

like the perfect legs of Olympians. As summer bleeds

to not-summer, water boils. Vodka and vermouth

are shaken, poured. I try to touch you, beg my hands,

my mouth to remember afternoons our bodies

did nothing but confess. Dress lifted, palms pressed

to a granite countertop, so desperate to want

as I once wanted. As you still want. Later, I know,

you will offer me ice cream straight from the carton.

The spoon will hover, drip the melting chocolate

onto the couch between us as I recoil. Longing instead

to stroke the carved middles of the men who fall

with such purpose, cut through pool like the lightning

that thrusts into the sand around us. What to do

but watch on tape delay the athletes that streamed

into the stadium, hours prior? Their cameras pan the crowd,

tiny flags and arms ever waving as the pink of their cheeks

deepens in the London damp, exhausted. All things decided now.

click to enlarge Provided

Hodge

Anna Claire Hodge received her PhD in Creative Writing from Florida State University. Her work has appeared in numerous literary journals and has been anthologized in Best New Poets 2013, and It Was Written: Poetry Inspired by Hip-Hop.